China tightens inspections of meat imports, cold chains to stop coronavirus

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As more people working in the cold supply chain are infected with COVID-19 and with the virus found in several imported frozen products, Chinese health authorities issued a working plan this week to stop the spread.

Starting in June, China has increased its testing of meat and seafood arriving in containers, which were believed to be associated with a cluster of coronavirus infections at the Xifadi wholesale market in Beijing. On Nov. 7, a package of imported frozen food was found to contain the virus, and soon after, a port worker who reportedly came in contact with the product also tested positive.

Two days later, a cargo transporter who had been to the frozen warehouse where the new confirmed case worked tested positive without symptoms.

At least 10 cases of people being infected by imported food in China have been reported since June, UDN reported.

In an interview posted by China's National Health Commission, Center for Disease Control Chief Epidemiologist Wu Zunyou (吳尊友) cautioned that unlike parasites, bacteria and other microorganisms, the virus can survive in temperatures of minus 20 degrees Celsius. "The lower [the temperature] is, the longer the virus can survive, and the frozen food supply chain provides an ideal environment for it," Wu commented.

Wu added that many confirmed cases had been working in places where they handle imported aquatic products.

In response, China's State Council released a plan on Monday (Nov. 9) in which the health authorities will increase testing on random samples of frozen meat shipments, ports' frozen supply chains, trucks to frozen food storage warehouses, and supply chain workers, who will be subject to a mandatory nucleic acid testing (NAT) on a weekly basis to prevent another outbreak.

Shipments found to contain the virus will be rejected at the border and either destroyed or returned to the shipper.

According to the plan, the cold supply chain must undergo more rigid sanitation and disinfection. This includes retail outlets, which must label food with the country of origin without fail.