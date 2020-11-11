Chinese anti-submarine plane intrudes into Taiwan's ADIZ

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Chinese military aircraft entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Tuesday morning (Nov. 10), marking the 37th time People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) planes have entered the zone since Sept. 16.

A single Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine plane flew into the southwestern corner of the ADIZ, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND). Fighters were scrambled, radio warnings were broadcast, and air defense missile systems were deployed to track the Chinese plane.

China’s recent string of intrusions began on Sept. 16 when two Shaanxi Y-8s entered the southwest section of the ADIZ. On Sept. 18, Beijing sent 18 military planes — including H-6 bombers and J-10, J-11, and J-16 fighters jets split into five groups — to carry out flights to the northwest of Taiwan and in the southwest portion of its ADIZ, with some crossing over the median line in the strait.

The following day (Sept. 19), an additional 19 planes, including Chinese bombers, fighter jets, and patrol planes, flew six different sorties between an area northwest of Taiwan and the southwest portion of the ADIZ, with some flying over the median line. Between one and three Chinese warplanes also entered the ADIZ on Sept. 21, 22, 23, 24, and 29; Oct. 1, 2, 4, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 15, 16, 17, 21, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, and 31; and Nov. 1, 4, 5, and 6.

On Oct. 22, a Chinese drone flew into the southwest portion of the identification zone, according to MND Deputy Chief of Staff Chiu Shu-hua (丘樹華). On Nov. 2, eight PLAAF aircraft, including two Y-8s, two SU-30s, two J-10s, and two J-16s, carried out five sorties in the southwest corner of the ADIZ, marking the third-largest incursion since Sept. 16.