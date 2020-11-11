Tatler has officially unveiled the 5th edition of the Gen.T List, its Annual Index of the 400 Leaders of Tomorrow in Asia, who are driving innovation, creating change and inspiring hope

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 11 November 2020 - Luxury media group Tatler has officially revealed the full 5th edition of the annual Gen.T List, sponsored by Credit Suisse. The list has become a definitive reference of leaders of tomorrow - the most promising millennial entrepreneurs who are redefining the landscape of Asian culture and business. Previous honourees have included tech entrepreneur Eric Gnock Fah and actor Henry Golding and many others, before they became a zeitgeist of Asian success on a global stage.

"There has never been a time when we've been in greater need of disruptive people, ideas and businesses--to innovate, to create jobs and, most importantly, to give hope," says Tamara Lamunière, Head of Generation T Asia.

In the last five years, Gen.T has created a community through events and amplified the influence of its members through the Tatler Asia Group's media platforms, in the process building an Asia-wide community of the regions' most promising 25-40 year old entrepreneurs. Gen.T is present in eight markets across Asia, including Hong Kong, China, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines.

"Gen. T represents a unique community of like-minded young leaders, and it facilitates constructive interactions between individuals who share the same aspirations towards shaping the future to be a better place and bringing positive change to society," says Francois Monnet, Head of Private Banking for North Asia and Chief Executive Hong Kong Branch, Credit Suisse. "As the Bank for Entrepreneurs in Asia Pacific, Credit Suisse is supportive of such young talents, as we believe we share similar values with these young generation of new leaders who are passionate about bringing innovative ways to drive sustainability and positive engagement across all fields ranging social, economic and cultural sectors."

Among those included in the Gen.T List 2020 are:

Jaeson Ma, CEO, East West Ventures

Sharon Kobler, Executive Director and Senior Vice President, Goodbaby Group

Cindy Mi, Founder and CEO, VIPKid

Harry Wang, Founder and CEO, Linear Capital

Lim Wai Mun, Founder, Chairman & CEO, Doctor Anywhere

Poonyatorn Suthipongchai, Managing Partner, Creative Ventures

Choong Fui-Yu, Co-founder & CEO, Kaodim

Zhang Li, CEO, JD.ID

Supachai Parchirayanon, Co-founder & CEO, Rise

Kuldeep Singh Rajput, Founder & CEO, Biofourmis





Some facts and figures about the Gen.T List 2020:

Over 1,000 candidates from across Asia were considered for the list

There are 400 people on the Gen.T List 2020. The largest number, 102, come from Mainland China, with 55 each from Indonesia and Singapore

people on the Gen.T List 2020. The largest number, 102, come from Mainland China, with 55 each from Indonesia and Singapore The first year of the launch of the public nominations form

Over 65 prominent judges, including Guo Pei (celebrity fashion designer), Senator Miguel Zubiri (Philippine senate majority leader), Adrian Cheng (CEO and Executive Vice Chairman of New World Development), André Chiang (celebrity chef)

The Gen.T List 2020 was unveiled at live events in Malaysia (1 October), Taipei (7 October) and Shanghai (9 October). For the rest of Asia, a virtual awards ceremony took place on the 15 October, exclusively for Gen.T honourees and partners

The average age of this year's honourees is 31.5. Only people under 40 are eligible for inclusion

40% of honourees are women. Mainland China is the region with the highest proportion of women, at 45 percent

70 million is the combined number of Instagram and Weibo followers the 2020 honourees have between them

284 of this year's honourees, or 71 percent, own their companies

There are 5 unicorns--a company valued at more than US$1 billion--run by people on the list

The amount of funding companies founded by this year's honourees attracted between January 2019 and June 2020 is US$1.6 billion

A little over 1% of the list is a repeat from the previous year, meaning there are 395 new people on the 2020 list

There are 46 honourees in this year's most popular category, Technology. The next most popular are Finance & Venture Capital (33), The Arts (32) and Sustainability (30)





For more information, visit generationt.asia





Generation T is one of the initiatives in support of Tatler's evolution. Since early 2020, Tatler, an Asian legacy brand since 1978, has been transforming from a traditional society magazine to a global media brand that focuses on power and influence in Asia with greater meaning and purpose, and on individuals from a greater cross-section of communities, industries and walks of life.

Tatler has taken steps toward greater involvement in social issues like equality and sustainability and areas like entrepreneurship and philanthropy through our new lists, magazine themes, online content, and events such as Front & Female, its platform for female empowerment and more recently, LGBTQ-themed content and activations. Tatler has also launched innovative products and experiences to support local businesses, such as Tatler House, reimagined events spaces, and United We Dine, a campaign to support the F&B industry. In tandem, it has also evolved in brand name, logo, content and design to be more modern & relevant; invested in significant hires; and is continually upgrading its digital infrastructure.

These initiatives are in support of Tatler's mission promote and develop Asian identity, culture, society and business; to support local communities and individuals; and to play a key role in defining the future of the media industry.

The Tatler Asia Group is the region's leading luxury media company, producing some of the most iconic magazines, websites and experiences. Its flagship title, Tatler, established in 1978, now has editions in eight markets across Asia and is the most trusted brand to connect with influential consumers across the region. Tatler's sub-brands include Tatler Dining, Tatler Homes, Generation T, Tatler House, Off Menu and more. Headquartered in Hong Kong, the Tatler Asia Group operates in China, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia and the Philippines, Thailand and Indonesia. It is fully owned by Switzerland's Edipresse Group and the Lamunière family.

For more information, visit https://tatlerasiagroup.com/