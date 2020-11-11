US tech firm delegation to visit Taiwan in first ‘business travel bubble’

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Representatives from a large American electronics firm will visit Taiwan in the island country's first “business travel bubble” of the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) confirmed on Tuesday (Nov. 10).

Members of the delegation, which will be made up of fewer than nine people, will be required to provide negative COVID-19 test results three days prior to their departure. Their Taiwanese sojourn will last three days, reported TechNews.

According to Wang, the mandatory quarantine will be waived for the visitors, who will be accompanied by Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) officials throughout their stay. They will not be allowed to go sightseeing during their brief stay, wrote CNA.

Their itinerary will only include hotels and offices, and those the group is scheduled to meet have been registered. The trip involves “very high level” officials of the American company, said MOEA.

The trip will mark Taiwan's first business travel bubble since the outbreak of the novel virus. The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) assesses whether business travel is necessary, urgent, well implemented, or likely to contribute to the economy before green-lighting it.

Taiwan, whose economy relies on trade and face-to-face business talks, must find a way to allow foreign business trips amid stringent border controls, reckoned Wang. She added that the MOEA takes full responsibility for the visitors’ stay, according to UDN.