Arrest made in Houston police sergeant's slaying

HOUSTON (AP) — A suspect has been arrested in the shooting death of a Houston police sergeant, officials said Tuesday.

The suspect was detained without incident on Interstate 10 in west Houston, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo disclosed on Twitter. No other information on the arrest was immediately released, but Acevedo promised more details later in the day.

Police Sgt. Sean Rios, 47, was fatally shot while driving to work on Interstate 45 in north Houston. The 25-year veteran of the Houston force staggered into the office of a small motel bleeding from multiple gunshot wounds. He collapsed and died about 1:30 p.m. Monday, and a manhunt ensued.

No motive was immediately disclosed, but Acevedo tweeted: “We can all breathe a sigh of relief.”

Rios was the second Houston police officer to be killed in the past three weeks and the fourth since December. Police Sgt. Harold Preston was shot and killed on Oct. 20 while responding to a domestic violence situation. The 41-year veteran of the department was preparing to retire this year.