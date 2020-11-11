The top iPhone and iPad apps on Apple App Store

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

3. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

4. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio

5. True Skate, True Axis

6. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

7. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

8. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

9. TouchRetouch, ADVA Soft GmbH

10. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, Rockstar Games

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Among Us!, Innersloth LLC

2. Parler, Parler LLC

3. Shortcut Run, Voodoo

4. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom

5. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

6. Chat Master!, SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD

7. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

8. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

9. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

10. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

4. Notability, Ginger Labs

5. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC

6. Toca Kitchen 2, Toca Boca AB

7. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

8. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

9. Five Nights at Freddy’s: HW, Steel Wool Games, Inc.

10. Toca Life Neighborhood, Toca Boca AB

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Among Us!, InnerSloth LLC

2. Shortcut Run, Voodoo

3. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom

4. Chat Master!, SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD

5. Teacher Simulator, Kwalee Ltd

6. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

7. Stretch Guy, Yso Corp

8. Spa Master, RUBY OYUN VE YAZILIM DANISMANLIK

9. Acrylic Nails!, Crazy Labs

10. Parler, Parler LLC