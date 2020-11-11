Mumbai retains IPL title after beating Delhi by 5 wickets

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The defending champion Mumbai Indians won the Indian Premier League for a record-extending fifth time after routing the Delhi Capitals by five wickets in the final on Tuesday.

In reply to Delhi's 156-7, Mumbai cruised to 157-5 in 18.4 overs on the back of captain Rohit Sharma’s 68 off 51 balls and spoiled the Capitals' first appearance in the final.

Delhi struggled against Mumbai's pace, led by Trent Boult’s 3-30, including a wicket with the first ball of the final.

Delhi skipper Shreyas Iyer, who won the toss, made an unbeaten 65 and Rishabh Pant notched his first half-century this season before falling to Nathan Coulter-Nile for 56.

Mumbai dominated Delhi this season, winning all four of their matches.

___

