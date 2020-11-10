Pakistan beats Zimbabwe by 8 wickets, sweeps T20 series

Pakistani spinner Usman Qadir, center, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Zimbabwe's batsman Elton Chigumbura during their 3rd Twent... Pakistani spinner Usman Qadir, center, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Zimbabwe's batsman Elton Chigumbura during their 3rd Twenty20 cricket match at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

Zimbabwe's batsman Elton Chigumbura, left, follows the ball after playing a shot during their 3rd Twenty20 cricket match against Pakistan at the Pindi... Zimbabwe's batsman Elton Chigumbura, left, follows the ball after playing a shot during their 3rd Twenty20 cricket match against Pakistan at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020.(AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

Pakistani fielder Khushdil Shah takes the catch of Zimbabwe's batsman Brendan Taylor during their 3rd Twenty20 cricket match at the Pindi Cricket Stad... Pakistani fielder Khushdil Shah takes the catch of Zimbabwe's batsman Brendan Taylor during their 3rd Twenty20 cricket match at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

Pakistan's skipper Babar Azam, left, greets Zimbabwe's batsman Elton Chigumbura, who arrives to play his last match during their 3rd Twenty20 cricket ... Pakistan's skipper Babar Azam, left, greets Zimbabwe's batsman Elton Chigumbura, who arrives to play his last match during their 3rd Twenty20 cricket match at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Tuesday, Nov.10, 2020. Chigumbura announced his retirement from international cricket. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

Pakistani spinner Usman Qadir, right, delivers a ball while Zimbabwe's batsman Wessley Madhevere during their 3rd Twenty20 cricket match at the Pindi ... Pakistani spinner Usman Qadir, right, delivers a ball while Zimbabwe's batsman Wessley Madhevere during their 3rd Twenty20 cricket match at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

Pakistani spinner Usman Qadir, center, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Zimbabwe's batsman Milton Shumba during their 3rd Twenty20... Pakistani spinner Usman Qadir, center, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Zimbabwe's batsman Milton Shumba during their 3rd Twenty20 cricket match at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Tuesday, Nov.10, 2020. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

Zimbabwe's players clap for their teammate Elton Chigumbura, left, who is playing his last match, as he walks back to pavilion after his dismissal dur... Zimbabwe's players clap for their teammate Elton Chigumbura, left, who is playing his last match, as he walks back to pavilion after his dismissal during the 3rd Twenty20 cricket match against Pakistan at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. Chigumbura announced his retirement from international cricket. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

Pakistan's players greet Zimbabwe's batsman Elton Chigumbura, who will play his last match during their 3rd Twenty20 cricket match at the Pindi Cricke... Pakistan's players greet Zimbabwe's batsman Elton Chigumbura, who will play his last match during their 3rd Twenty20 cricket match at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. Chigumbura announced his retirement from international cricket. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

RAWALPINDI, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan thumped Zimbabwe by eight wickets in Elton Chigumbura’s farewell international match and swept the Twenty20 series 3-0 on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old Chigumbura received a guard of honor from the Pakistan players when he came out to bat for the last time. The veteran Zimbabwe batsman lasted four balls before he was caught behind for just 2 runs in a below-par total of 129-9.

Legspinner Usman Qadir stunted Zimbabwe hopes of a challenging total by taking 4-13 and finishing his debut T20 series with eight wickets.

Pakistan raced to 130-2 in only 15.2 overs against a listless Zimbabwe bowling attack.

Abdullah Shafiq, promoted on debut as an opener ahead of captain Babar Azam, went 41 not out, and Khushdil Shah, playing in his fourth T20, smashed 30 not out off 15 balls with three fours and three sixes.

Zimbabwe captain Chamu Chibhabha achieved his top score in the series of 31, but his teammates were outfoxed by Qadir’s googlies and sharp legspin.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport