Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, November 10, 2020

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;86;77;A thunderstorm;86;77;ENE;6;82%;72%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and nice;89;75;Some sun;91;75;NNE;6;59%;0%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;70;54;Mostly sunny, nice;71;54;WNW;1;66%;14%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;68;57;Mostly sunny;67;54;E;6;67%;18%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A shower in the p.m.;57;48;A shower in spots;56;49;S;9;90%;80%;1

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy;30;27;Some sleet;35;27;NNE;6;82%;85%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Becoming cloudy;68;49;Cooler;58;47;W;7;59%;91%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clearing;34;27;Bit of rain, snow;36;21;WSW;18;75%;66%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Cloudy, a t-storm;79;68;A t-storm in spots;87;69;ESE;6;61%;56%;3

Athens, Greece;Spotty showers;69;58;A shower in places;66;54;N;9;66%;42%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Spotty showers;62;56;Showers around;66;57;SW;19;75%;64%;9

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny;79;61;Morning showers;78;57;NNW;4;72%;71%;2

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Afternoon t-storms;86;73;A t-storm or two;89;74;ESE;5;77%;72%;9

Bangalore, India;Mostly sunny;82;60;Hazy sunshine;81;68;NE;7;55%;26%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;Clouds and sun;92;76;Becoming cloudy;85;74;NE;8;53%;44%;6

Barcelona, Spain;A shower in the p.m.;68;51;Partly sunny;66;52;WSW;10;75%;2%;3

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, mild;61;36;Partly sunny, mild;61;37;N;4;53%;6%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Sun and clouds;50;38;Partly sunny;52;37;ESE;7;71%;5%;2

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun;47;37;Partly sunny;46;42;SSE;4;89%;32%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Spotty showers;66;52;Afternoon showers;65;50;NNW;5;80%;77%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;68;A t-storm around;87;68;SW;6;55%;77%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly cloudy;48;39;Partly sunny;46;39;SE;7;87%;27%;1

Brussels, Belgium;A shower;58;48;Partly sunny;58;49;S;5;81%;66%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly cloudy;50;40;Partly sunny;52;36;NE;5;63%;6%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun;45;39;Partly sunny;48;39;SE;3;67%;30%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;76;61;Sunny and pleasant;77;62;E;10;58%;2%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;82;69;Mostly cloudy;79;68;SE;4;42%;44%;10

Busan, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;60;39;Plenty of sunshine;62;44;N;5;48%;1%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and beautiful;79;60;Mostly sunny;78;60;NNE;5;35%;2%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Brilliant sunshine;67;55;Sunny and warmer;75;56;SSE;10;58%;0%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;A thunderstorm;82;68;Cloudy, a t-storm;82;65;ESE;4;66%;63%;4

Chennai, India;Increasing clouds;86;75;Couple of t-storms;85;77;NE;11;82%;78%;2

Chicago, United States;A p.m. thunderstorm;74;35;Sunny and cooler;50;35;SW;8;59%;7%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Afternoon t-storms;87;76;Afternoon t-storms;88;76;NE;7;78%;100%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly cloudy;48;43;Periods of sun;46;43;SSE;6;68%;34%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Sunshine;91;79;Hazy sun and humid;89;79;NNE;6;68%;0%;7

Dallas, United States;Mostly cloudy;74;46;Sunny and nice;73;52;ESE;4;39%;0%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A couple of t-storms;82;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;84;75;ENE;5;84%;70%;5

Delhi, India;Fog will lift;81;57;Hazy sunshine;82;58;N;3;63%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;48;24;Mostly sunny;47;23;SE;6;37%;10%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Plenty of sunshine;93;66;Warm with hazy sun;91;65;NNW;5;52%;0%;5

Dili, East Timor;Afternoon showers;92;76;A t-storm or two;92;74;SE;5;72%;78%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly cloudy;54;49;Breezy with rain;56;40;W;17;87%;76%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny;65;42;Rather cloudy;65;47;NW;5;43%;64%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun;69;62;Breezy with some sun;67;62;ENE;19;82%;62%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Partly sunny;81;66;Inc. clouds;76;66;W;6;45%;66%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny, nice;88;64;A t-storm around;83;62;ESE;7;43%;55%;14

Havana, Cuba;Rain and wind;84;75;Spotty showers;82;75;S;10;82%;79%;1

Helsinki, Finland;Clearing;37;34;Partly sunny;43;41;WSW;5;97%;63%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Some brightening;83;74;Decreasing clouds;85;74;N;5;71%;44%;2

Hong Kong, China;Mostly cloudy;77;68;Mostly sunny, nice;79;63;ENE;8;52%;5%;5

Honolulu, United States;Windy with a shower;86;75;A shower or two;85;76;ENE;22;62%;76%;5

Hyderabad, India;Sunny;83;56;Hazy sunshine;83;64;NE;6;45%;2%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly cloudy;81;53;Mostly cloudy;81;53;N;4;43%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Areas of low clouds;61;55;Rain and drizzle;62;54;NE;12;80%;55%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Decreasing clouds;91;75;Hazy sun;92;77;NNE;7;65%;44%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;91;81;Plenty of sunshine;93;80;N;9;51%;3%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Rain and a t-storm;71;57;A thunderstorm;71;57;E;7;73%;63%;11

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sunshine;69;37;Clearing;64;38;N;5;34%;8%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sun;91;64;Hazy sunshine;94;69;NE;6;25%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;77;51;Hazy sunshine;77;51;S;4;56%;1%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;93;69;Hazy sunshine;95;72;NNW;14;22%;0%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny;48;34;Periods of sun;40;32;SE;4;76%;16%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A thunderstorm;88;75;A thunderstorm;87;76;NNE;5;70%;78%;3

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;88;74;A stray thunderstorm;89;74;ENE;5;68%;64%;6

Kolkata, India;Sunny;89;69;Hazy sunshine;91;69;NNE;6;53%;3%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;88;76;Remaining cloudy;88;76;SW;5;78%;57%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;Spotty showers;63;34;Partly sunny, mild;62;37;ESE;9;31%;61%;16

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;87;76;Brief a.m. showers;85;77;SSW;5;78%;74%;9

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;67;61;Partial sunshine;67;60;SSE;8;74%;5%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds and sun;62;50;Partly sunny;66;55;NE;5;81%;16%;2

London, United Kingdom;A passing shower;59;47;Mostly cloudy;56;47;SSW;10;83%;84%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny, cool;67;48;Mostly sunny, cool;69;47;SE;5;42%;1%;3

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;86;75;Hazy sun;85;76;SSW;6;71%;44%;12

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;61;41;Partly sunny;61;43;ENE;3;71%;9%;3

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;87;81;A couple of showers;88;80;ENE;5;70%;83%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;88;76;A t-storm around;89;76;E;5;73%;78%;6

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm in spots;84;77;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;77;WNW;9;77%;100%;3

Melbourne, Australia;Windy;90;71;A shower or two;83;66;N;18;41%;98%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;Hazy sunshine;78;50;Hazy and mild;78;48;NNE;4;29%;3%;6

Miami, United States;Spotty showers;85;79;Cloudy with a shower;85;78;SE;13;76%;83%;2

Minsk, Belarus;Sun and clouds;43;32;Partly sunny;39;32;SSE;3;64%;16%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Periods of sun;83;77;A t-storm around;84;77;ESE;7;76%;68%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Turning sunny;71;58;Mostly sunny, nice;71;58;E;11;67%;1%;11

Montreal, Canada;Turning cloudy, warm;68;55;Spotty showers;68;40;W;8;73%;60%;0

Moscow, Russia;Clouds and sun;38;31;Mostly cloudy;34;29;NW;9;55%;43%;0

Mumbai, India;Plenty of sun;93;72;Hazy sunshine;93;73;NNE;7;38%;0%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy with clearing;78;61;Sun and some clouds;76;61;NNE;12;65%;44%;10

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;73;62;A little p.m. rain;70;60;SSE;4;85%;94%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Clouds and sun;78;58;Some sun, a shower;76;57;WSW;7;68%;60%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Snow showers;37;29;Rain and drizzle;38;27;SW;14;84%;84%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;60;45;Partly sunny;59;43;NE;9;56%;2%;3

Oslo, Norway;Clouds and sun;40;39;Partly sunny;45;39;SSE;6;68%;66%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny;68;54;Clearing;66;34;W;16;76%;25%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A p.m. shower or two;84;79;A shower;85;79;ENE;11;75%;85%;12

Panama City, Panama;A passing shower;85;77;Cloudy with showers;85;76;N;4;80%;87%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;75;A morning shower;89;75;E;6;78%;69%;9

Paris, France;A shower;61;47;Periods of sunshine;58;50;S;6;72%;33%;1

Perth, Australia;Showers;64;51;Mostly cloudy, cool;66;50;S;9;55%;18%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Inc. clouds;86;73;Low clouds;79;72;N;9;74%;44%;2

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Rather cloudy;88;76;A t-storm around;90;74;SE;17;69%;42%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A shower and t-storm;88;73;A p.m. t-storm;86;73;ESE;4;68%;63%;4

Prague, Czech Republic;Mainly cloudy;44;38;Some sun;45;38;SSE;3;66%;34%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Plenty of sunshine;53;29;Hazy sun;60;34;SE;3;66%;0%;3

Quito, Ecuador;A downpour;68;51;Afternoon showers;67;52;E;8;63%;92%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny, nice;72;51;Rather cloudy;73;53;SSE;4;74%;0%;3

Recife, Brazil;A shower or two;86;77;A morning shower;86;77;SE;9;65%;79%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;A shower or two;41;35;A morning shower;41;36;ESE;10;75%;57%;0

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;47;38;Partly sunny;42;34;SSE;4;90%;44%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;81;73;A p.m. t-storm;84;73;W;6;74%;73%;10

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;88;68;Partly sunny, warm;92;68;SSE;8;24%;0%;5

Rome, Italy;Sunny and pleasant;69;47;Partly sunny;68;52;NNE;4;77%;25%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Plenty of sun;40;28;Rain and drizzle;38;36;SSE;4;87%;79%;0

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny, cool;58;48;Cool with some sun;57;48;NNW;7;49%;1%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;76;62;Humid with rain;77;62;ENE;5;80%;82%;4

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Rain and a t-storm;82;76;A shower and t-storm;80;75;ESE;11;85%;93%;1

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower and t-storm;71;63;Spotty showers;72;64;NNW;5;100%;72%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and nice;80;45;Mostly sunny, nice;74;44;NNE;6;32%;2%;7

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;85;51;Mostly sunny;83;50;SW;6;43%;4%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Rain and a t-storm;84;74;A shower and t-storm;82;74;NNE;8;86%;88%;1

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Clouds and sun;67;47;Partly sunny;67;49;ENE;5;69%;14%;2

Seattle, United States;Spotty showers;48;39;A morning shower;47;40;SSE;4;72%;57%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;56;31;Hazy sun;60;34;NNE;3;53%;0%;3

Shanghai, China;Sunshine;66;54;Mostly sunny;66;55;ENE;9;50%;0%;4

Singapore, Singapore;Cloudy with showers;86;80;Brief a.m. showers;87;79;SE;5;76%;75%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;54;38;Periods of sun;51;36;SSE;8;78%;8%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Rain, a thunderstorm;81;76;A shower and t-storm;82;76;E;10;81%;97%;2

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;44;39;Partly sunny;46;41;SSW;5;86%;34%;0

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;77;60;Sunny and pleasant;77;66;NNE;15;60%;8%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this afternoon;73;68;Nice with some sun;76;69;E;13;63%;8%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Clearing;45;36;Mostly sunny;47;39;SSW;6;93%;56%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunshine;59;42;Cloudy;59;46;SW;3;58%;69%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy this afternoon;61;44;Partly sunny;59;45;NNW;7;67%;31%;3

Tehran, Iran;Clearing;63;51;Partly sunny;66;49;WNW;5;43%;80%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Brief p.m. showers;75;64;Partly sunny, nice;77;63;NNE;6;61%;30%;4

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;73;46;Periods of sun;72;46;ESE;3;50%;2%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;61;48;Sunny;61;44;NE;11;40%;0%;3

Toronto, Canada;Sunshine, pleasant;64;58;A stray a.m. shower;60;39;W;13;68%;40%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;72;59;A shower in the a.m.;69;59;ENE;2;70%;84%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;77;57;Clouds and sun, nice;73;56;SW;4;70%;27%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny;49;11;Colder;40;8;NW;10;49%;2%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Spotty showers;45;34;Chilly with some sun;43;35;NE;4;64%;35%;2

Vienna, Austria;Mostly cloudy;47;39;Partly sunny;48;38;SE;6;80%;23%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Decreasing clouds;85;63;Cloudy;77;66;S;5;60%;79%;2

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun;40;34;Mostly sunny;40;33;SSE;5;75%;15%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;47;35;Mostly sunny;43;37;SE;6;91%;28%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy;54;52;Partly sunny, breezy;58;49;S;18;81%;28%;9

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny;91;71;Hazy sun;91;71;N;6;61%;3%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;59;35;Mostly sunny;56;33;NE;2;50%;11%;3

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather