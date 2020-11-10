Alexa
Australia mulls relaxing border control, possibly opening to Taiwan

Morrison ruled out entry from the United States and Europe

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/11/10 20:44
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Amidst a slowdown of COVID-19 in Australia, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that the country is considering opening its borders to Asian countries, including Taiwan, in a bid to revive an economy ravaged by the pandemic, according to Reuters.

“Morrison ruled out entry from the United States or Europe, but said Australia may allow people from low-risk countries such as Taiwan, Japan, Singapore and even provinces in China,” Reuters reported.

The prime minister made the statement after the country had gone three days without any locally acquired cases of COVID-19. Australia achieved zero confirmed case on June 9, but a second wave of infections broke out in Victoria, forcing the state government to implement strict lockdowns and curfews on the five million residents of Melbourne, the state’s capital city.

Australia has banned the entry of all non-citizens and permanent residents since March, but since Oct. 16, it has allowed people from New Zealand to enter without having to undergo quarantine. New Zealand has pulled off an exemplary showing at fighting the virus.

The Australian government has also imposed restrictions on domestic travel, which are scheduled to be lifted by the end of the year.
Scott Morrison
COVID-19
Victoria

