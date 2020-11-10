US election: World leaders who have not congratulated Joe Biden

Beijing has said it would withhold commenting on the US election results until all legalities have been formalized. "We noticed that Mr. Biden has dec...
Beijing has said it would withhold commenting on the US election results until all legalities have been formalized. "We noticed that Mr. Biden has declared election victory," China's foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a media briefing. "We understand that the US presidential election result will be determined following US law and procedures."
Some of the US’s biggest and closest allies in Europe, Asia and the Middle East were quick to congratulate president-elect Joe Biden, despite Donald Trump’s refusal to concede. But a handful of countries, including China, Russia, Brazil and Mexico, were a bit more cautious, holding off their congratulations, saying they would rather wait and follow the usual custom.