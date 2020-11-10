Mali's former president Amadou Toumani Toure dies at 72

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Mali’s former president Amadou Toumani Toure has died at the age of 72.

Senegalese President Macky Sall confirmed the death of the former leader Tuesday on Twitter. Mali’s government hasn’t yet reported the death, but said it is preparing a statement.

Toumani served as Mali’s president from 2002 until March 2012 when he was deposed by a military coup. He then lived in exile in the neighboring West African nation of Senegal until December 2019.

He died early Tuesday in Turkey where he was undergoing treatment, according to Radio France International.