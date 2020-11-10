Top Taiwan national security official expects Biden presidency to keep promoting ties

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A top Taiwan national security official said on Tuesday (Nov. 10) that the U.S. under a Joe Biden presidency will still move towards the direction of “countering China and befriending Taiwan.”

National Security Bureau (NSB) Director-General Chiu Kuo-cheng (邱國正) said that it’s normal for any country that has just completed a transfer of power to hold on to or change some existing policies. However, he added that on the Taiwan-China issue, Taiwan will have to depend on itself and cannot count on other countries to resolve matters, according to Youth Daily News.

No matter which political party wins the U.S. presidential election, he continued, it’s clear for everyone to see that there is a tendency for the U.S. to continue to counter China and stay friendly to Taiwan.

The friendly position of Biden towards Taiwan can be surmised from a statement he posted on Twitter back in January to congratulate President Tsai Ing-wen on her successful reelection.

“Congratulations to President Tsai and the people of Taiwan for another successful election. You are stronger because of your free and open society,” Biden wrote. “The United States should continue strengthening our ties with Taiwan and other like-minded democracies.”

Tsai has also congratulated Biden on his winning the U.S. presidential election via Twitter, saying, “Now it is my turn to extend congratulations to @JoeBiden & @KamalaHarries on being elected President & VP-elect.” She added, “I look fwd to working together to further our friendship, & contributions to int’l society.”

However, some political analysts have said that it’s a far cry compared to the telephone conversation Tsai had with Donald Trump to congratulate him on being elected the 45th U.S. president. Presidential Office Spokesman Xavier Chang (張惇涵) recently said that besides using Twitter, President Tsai may use other means of communication to extend her congratulations to Biden.