First batch of 1,800 tons of Taiwan rice ready to be exported to Japan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The first batch of rice produced in the Taiwanese county of Yilan was loaded into containers on Monday (Nov. 10) to be exported to Japan soon.

Through collaborations between the Wujie farmer’s association and a Taiwanese company, a total of 1,800 tons of Yilan rice will be exported to Japan, according to the Agriculture and Food Agency. Among them, 400 tons will be dispatched by the end of the year, with the rest exported next year.

The rice from Yilan has passed the 611 pesticide residue tests in Japan and acquired a number of certificates, the agency said. The export shows the recognition of Yilan rice for its taste, high quality, and the excellent rice-milling techniques behind it, it added.

Due to the cold air mass that frequents northeastern Taiwan, Yilan County is the only place in the country where rice farmers harvest only once a year. When the soil does not grow rice, it is put to rest or grown with other crops that can keep the soil fertile.

Yet that is not enough as local farmers have faced increasing competition in the international market in recent years. The government has been encouraging farmers to grow quality rice and nudging rice millers to improve their equipment and techniques, said the agency.

The Wujie farmer’s association has monitored and controlled the use of fertilizers and pesticides used by local farmers, and it has taken up the responsibility of processing and preserving the harvest. In addition, the farmer’s association is equipped with cutting-edge milling machines.

The export of Yilan rice to Japan has proven that the government’s agricultural policy has yielded some fruit, said the agency. It has also encouraged authorities to continue to help farmers sell products overseas, it added.



Workers load packs of Yilan rice into containers that will be shipped to Japan. (CNA photo)