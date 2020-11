Polish cardinal chastised by Vatican hospitalized

CAPTION CORRECTS THE CHARGE - FILE - In this Sunday, May 25 1997 file photo, Wroclaw Metropolitan Cardinal, Henryk Gulbinowicz, left, and Legate of th... CAPTION CORRECTS THE CHARGE - FILE - In this Sunday, May 25 1997 file photo, Wroclaw Metropolitan Cardinal, Henryk Gulbinowicz, left, and Legate of the Holy See Cardinal Angelo Sodano on their way to Wroclaw cathedral, in Poland. The Vatican has imposed sanctions on a retired Polish cardinal, Henryk Gulbinowicz, after he was implicated in an alleged case of sexual abuse and in allegedly covering up abuse in another case. The Vatican’s embassy in Poland said Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 that Gulbinowicz, 97, has been forbidden from using his bishop’s insignia and participating in any religious celebrations or public events. (AP Photo/Adam Hawalej, file)

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A prominent Polish cardinal who was recently sanctioned by the Vatican over sex scandal cases has been hospitalized since last week and remains unconscious, Polish media said Tuesday.

Retired Archbishop Henryk Gulbinowicz was sanctioned by the Vatican last week after the 97-year-old was accused of sexually abusing a seminarian and of covering up abuse in another case.

The Vatican’s embassy in Poland said Friday that Gulbinowicz, the former archbishop of Wroclaw, has been forbidden from using his bishop’s insignia and participating in any religious celebrations or public events.

The once well-respected cardinal, who supported Poland’s pro-democracy Solidarity movement in the 1980s, has also been denied the right to have a cathedral burial service or to be buried in a cathedral.

Professor Wojciech Witkiewicz, head of the hospital in Wroclaw, told Radio Wroclaw Tuesday that Gulbinowicz is in a very serious condition and unconscious.

Local daily Gazeta Wroclawska said Gulbinowicz was hospitalized Wednesday. A few days earlier, Vatican envoys had informed him about the sanctions.

Recently, allegations were also made that Gulbinowicz was an informer for the communist-era secret security.

Gulbinowicz is the latest Polish prelate to be sanctioned after a Vatican-mandated investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct.