Kerry Logistics Clinches AFLAS Awards Titles for the Fifth Time, Winning Best 3PL Provider and Best Logistics Service Provider - Air Freight Honours

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 10 November 2020 - Kerry Logistics Network Limited ('Kerry Logistics'; Stock Code 0636.HK) is delighted to have once again clinched the titles of Best 3PL Provider and Best Logistics Service Provider - Air Freight at the 2020 Asian Freight, Logistics and Supply Chain Awards ('AFLAS'). Kerry Logistics is the proud winner of the titles for the fifth time. The awards were presented on 9 November 2020 in Hong Kong.

Organised annually by Asia Cargo News, a shipping and supply chain industry news platform for the Asian Pacific region, AFLAS was set up to honour the respective winning organisations for demonstrating leadership as well as consistency in service quality, innovation, customer relationship management and reliability. The winners were nominated and voted by over 15,000 Asia Cargo News readers, making it a widely-recognised award among industry players and experts.

John Parkes, Managing Director - Integrated Logistics of Kerry Logistics, said, "We are pleased and thankful to Asia Cargo News and its readers for their recognition of our hard work and achievements. Our continuous winning streak shows that we have consistently kept up the standards of our services and performance. Over the course of this year our industry has faced a great deal of challenges and struggles alongside the rest of the world. But with resilience and adaptability, Kerry Logistics has managed to ride out the waves and come out on top. While the road ahead remains fraught with unforeseen difficulties and uncertainties, we will persist in helping our customers to navigate the changing landscape and thrive in the new conditions, as well as making full use of our capabilities to capitalise on new demands."

Kerry Logistics has leveraged its unique market position as one of the very few Asia-based global freight forwarders, with broad exposure in key gateways across continents and ability to capture new business opportunities. Its international freight forwarding division registered a 40% growth in segment profit in the first half of 2020.





About Kerry Logistics Network Limited (Stock Code 0636.HK)

Kerry Logistics Network is an Asia-based, global 3PL with a highly diversified business portfolio and the strongest coverage in Asia. It offers a broad range of supply chain solutions from integrated logistics, international freight forwarding (air, ocean, road, rail and multimodal), industrial project logistics, to cross-border e-commerce, last-mile fulfilment and infrastructure investment.

With a global presence across 58 countries, Kerry Logistics Network has established a solid foothold in half of the world's emerging markets. Its diverse infrastructure, extensive coverage in international gateways and local expertise span across China, India, Southeast Asia, the CIS, Middle East, LATAM and other locations.

Kerry Logistics Network generated a revenue of over HK$40 billion in 2019 and is the largest international logistics company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.





About the Asian Freight, Logistics and Supply Chain Awards

Established by the air freight, sea freight and logistics publication Asia Cargo News in 1986, the annual Asian Freight, Logistics and Supply Chain Awards recognise excellence in service providers in the freight and logistics industry. The winners were nominated and voted by readers and e-news subscribers of Asia Cargo News, making the results the opinion of service users.