Orchard Rendezvous Hotel, Singapore unveils enchanting Singapoliday staycation packages to rediscover Orchard Road

With an exclusively chartered open-top coach for guests to immerse in the festive mood

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 10 November 2020 - The festive season will soon be here and while we cannot travel right now, we can get reacquainted with the city we call home. In line with Singapore Tourism Board's SingapoRediscovers campaign, Orchard Rendezvous Hotel Singapore has chartered an open-top coach from 13 November to 31 December 2020, where guests can enjoy a 45-minute Orchard Road Christmas light-up tour as part of the three newly launched weekend staycation packages.





Conveniently located at the beginning of Orchard Road, Orchard Rendezvous Hotel Singapore is the ideal starting point to rediscover Singapore's iconic shopping street where you can dine, shop, and play to your heart's content. Be it with your family or loved ones, there is a staycation package suited for you and to put your SingapoRediscovers vouchers to good use.





The open-top coach will bring guests on a memorable ride from the hotel down Orchard Road, to fully immerse in the dazzling display of Christmas lights and decorations. Available on Fridays, Saturdays, eve, and day of public holidays, it will be a round-trip charter, departing at 7.30pm and 8.30pm.





During the school holidays, families can enjoy quality bonding time and unwind in the comfort of the spacious Family Room with up to 4 family members as part of the Rediscover Rendezvous staycation (priced from $515 nett per night). Tuck into a hearty breakfast spread in the comfort of your room and best of all, families will receive complimentary $100 nett dining credits for a delectable meal at selected restaurants within the hotel.





For couples looking to spend an intimate getaway, a Romantic Rendezvous in the Suite Room is ideal (priced from $398 nett per night). With exclusive access to the Club Lounge, couples are entitled to breakfast and a delightful afternoon tea. Also included is a DIY terrarium for couples to create their own memento of love. As night falls, each couple can look forward to an intimate dining experience of a 3-course set dinner within the comfort of their suite.





For those who prefer a free and easy weekend, Festive Rendezvous offers the complimentary light-up tour and a choice of a Deluxe Room (priced from $218 nett per night) or the Club Room (priced from $245 nett per night) that comes with exclusive access to the Club Lounge including breakfast and afternoon tea.





All three packages include complimentary parking at the hotel and Wi-Fi, and a choice of an earlier check-in from 10am or an extended check out till 4pm.





