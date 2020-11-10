Healthcare technology will boost Taiwan’s economy: Legislative speaker

Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (second from left) with Healthcare Expo participants Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (second from left) with Healthcare Expo participants (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Success for the healthcare sector can contribute to the growth of Taiwan’s economy, Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃) said Tuesday (Nov. 10).

He was speaking at a news conference about Healthcare Expo, the health technology show scheduled for Dec. 3-6 at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, CNA reported.

Even though the whole world was suffering under the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, people in Taiwan could still get together and organize a health expo, You said, adding he felt pride and happiness about that fact.

Semiconductors and information technology are the key drivers of the Taiwanese economy at present; however, the politician said he believed that in a not-too-distant future, health-related manufacturing would make a vital contribution to economic development.

This year’s expo will feature two special segments introducing virus prevention and creativity, while 550 companies and organizations will set up a total of 1,580 stands, the organizers said. Taiwan’s healthcare technology sector was about more than just face masks, they added.

International visitors who will be unable to travel to Taiwan due to coronavirus restrictions will still be able to view the show and talk to exhibitors online.