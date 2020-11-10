DHL Express named Best Express Logistics Service Provider

Customers and industry leaders voted for DHL Express at 2020 Asia Freight, Logistics and Supply Chain (AFLAS) Awards

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 10 November 2020 - DHL Express, the world's leading express service provider, was recognized for its service excellence and won the award for Best Logistics Service Provider -- Express at the 2020 Asian Freight, Logistics and Supply Chain (AFLAS) Awards ceremony in Hong Kong last night.









DHL Express was named Best Express Logistics Service Provider at the 2020 Asian Freight, Logistics and Supply Chain Awards. Chee Choong Ng, Managing Director, DHL Express Hong Kong & Macau (left), receives the award from Kuah Boon Kiam, General Manager of Asia Airfreight Terminal (right).

"The award is a testament to our heroic employees who have demonstrated time and again their dedication, passion and can-do spirit in delivering excellence for our customers, especially in such a tumultuous year. This is the 31st time that DHL Express is awarded as Best Logistics Service Provider -- Express, and it demonstrates our continued drive to innovate and improve for our customers," said Ken Lee, CEO, DHL Express Asia Pacific. "We would not be in such a strong position today without our amazing colleagues, and it is why we will continue investing in our people and infrastructure to further build on the trust that our customers have in us."

The award comes amid an exceptionally challenging period for the logistics industry, with belly capacity for international air cargo shrinking by roughly 60 per cent compared to the previous year, according to September 2020 data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA). However, DHL Express' focus on its core logistics business and investments in digital transformation has enabled the organization to continue delivering industry-leading service to its customers. In the third quarter, DHL Express registered a record operating profit of EUR 753 million driven by a 15.8% growth in its time-definite international express shipments.

The AFLAS Awards is organized by Asia Cargo News to honor companies in the logistics industry that exemplify excellence in leadership, as well as consistency in service quality, innovation, customer relationship management and reliability. It is the only Asian logistics awards to be decided by customer votes alone, earning them a reputation as a reliable gauge for customer sentiment in the logistics industry.





DHL – The logistics company for the world

DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With about 380,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global sustainable trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, engineering, manufacturing & energy, auto-mobility and retail, DHL is decisively positioned as "The logistics company for the world".





DHL is part of Deutsche Post DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than 63 billion euros in 2019. With sustainable business practices and a commitment to society and the environment, the Group makes a positive contribution to the world. Deutsche Post DHL Group aims to achieve zero-emissions logistics by 2050.



