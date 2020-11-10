2 Indonesian workers test positive for coronavirus in Taiwan quarantine

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Tuesday (Nov. 10) announced two new cases of Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) imported from Indonesia.

During a press conference on Tuesday, CECC Spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) announced two new imported coronavirus cases, raising the total number of confirmed cases in Taiwan to 581. The latest cases include two Indonesian women who came to Taiwan for work.

Chuang stated that Case No. 580 and 581 came to Taiwan from Indonesia on Oct. 26 and 27, respectively. Neither reported any symptoms of the disease when they arrived in Taiwan.

As their quarantines were set to expire on Nov. 8 and Nov. 9, they were tested for the coronavirus. On Nov. 10, both were officially diagnosed with COVID-19.

Chuang pointed out that because both cases are asymptomatic and have not had any contact with others during their stay in a quarantine center, there is no need to carry out contact tracing.

The CECC on Tuesday did not announce any new reports of people with suspected symptoms. Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 104,380 COVID-19 tests, with 102,711 coming back negative.

Out of the 580 officially confirmed cases, 488 were imported, 55 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," one is an unresolved case, and one (Case No. 530) was removed as a confirmed case. Up until now, seven individuals have succumbed to the disease, while 528 have been released from hospital isolation, leaving 45 patients still undergoing treatment in Taiwan.

Indonesia currently has 440,569 coronavirus cases and 14,689 deaths.