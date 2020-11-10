Alexa
Former NATO chief condemns Taiwan’s exclusion from WHA

China should stop playing geopolitical games with global health issues: Rasmussen

  146
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/11/10 15:47
Former NATO chief Anders Fogh Rasmussen supports Taiwan's case for the WHA (Twitter, Anders Fogh Rasmussen photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Former NATO Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen on Monday (Nov. 9) condemned China for playing politics with the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and barring Taiwan from the World Health Assembly (WHA) video conference.

In a tweet also addressed to World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the former Danish prime minister praised Taiwan’s performance in the battle against the pandemic while slamming China for its political response.

“Seven COVID-19 deaths without harsh lockdowns. We have much to learn from them. It’s indefensible that China plays geopolitics with our health,” Rasmussen tweeted.

He also noted that support for Taiwan’s case was growing, with 644 members of parliament and members of the European Parliament from 25 countries having called on the WHO to include the island nation in its WHA meeting.

Diplomats from several countries, including the United States, also expressed their governments’ support for Taiwan’s participation in the global health body.
