United Airlines to increase weekly service between Taipei and San Francisco in December

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — United Airlines announced on Tuesday (Nov. 10) that it will increase service between Taipei and San Francisco from three flights per week to five, starting Dec. 5, according to CNA.

The announcement comes less than a week after the airline resumed Taipei-San Francisco flights on Nov. 3. The airline had suspended all flights to Taiwan on March 20 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To keep up with additional flights, the carrier will rely on its fleet of Boeing 777-300ER aircraft.

Walter Dias, Managing Director of Greater China and Korea at United Airlines, said in a press release that the increase in service represents a steady demand for passenger and cargo flights between Taipei and San Francisco. The carrier said that passengers arriving in San Francisco can also conveniently transfer to more than 40 cities in the U.S.

Beginning Dec. 5, San Francisco bound flights will depart every Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday; while Taipei bound flights will depart every Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sunday, CNA cited the airline as saying.