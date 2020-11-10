MAC head tries to reassure legislators that Biden won't 'sacrifice Taiwan'

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's top official in charge of China-related matters sought to reassure concerned reporters and legislators on Monday (Nov. 9) that President-elect Joe Biden will continue U.S. support for Taiwan amid fears that he will be more pliant towards Beijing.

Prior to delivering a report before the Legislative Yuan's Internal Administration Committee titled “The impact of U.S. presidential results on cross-strait relations” on Monday, Mainland Affairs Council Minister Chen Ming-tong (陳明通) took questions from the media about the results of the 2020 U.S. presidential elections. When bluntly asked whether "Biden will sacrifice Taiwan," Chen said that this needs to be looked at from a structural perspective, reported New Talk.

He said that although "personal factors" will have some impact, under the overall regional security and international political framework, structural factors are still relatively dominant. "It must be observed from the vantage point of the international political power structure," said Chen.

During the session, Taiwan People's Party (TPP) Deputy Caucus Convener Jang Chyi-lu (張其祿) asked whether the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) approach to Taiwan will change after the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

Chen responded by saying that the CCP has been very clear about its goal of "unifying" with Taiwan under the "one country, two systems" framework and that "Xi's five principles are not a joke," reported Liberty Times.

Chen asserted that U.S. policy toward Taiwan will not change significantly because of who sits in the Oval Office. Chen pointed out that "Biden's past remarks have been quite supportive of Taiwan."

He suggested that Biden's multilateral approach will pose a challenge to the CCP. "Multilateralism is a gang fight," said Chen.

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Wang Mei-hui (王美惠) then asked Chen what the MAC response would be if Biden becomes president. Chen responded by saying that President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) held a national security meeting early on to discuss the possible scenarios.

Chen pointed out that over the past four years, Taiwan-U.S. relations have been good and the Democratic Party during this period has also expressed clear support for Taiwan. He added that a Taiwan-U.S. economic dialogue will be held in December, "so there is no need to worry too much about Taiwan-U.S. relations."

In response to concerns raised by DPP legislator Kuan Bi-ling (管碧玲) about Biden's track record on Taiwan, Chen said that Taiwan must have the confidence to move forward as it becomes increasingly recognized by the world. "Trump works alone and Biden is a multilateralist gang fighter," said Chen.

Chen then asserted that "Taiwan is not a pawn of others. Taiwan is the positive energy of others." He closed by saying that Taiwan must move forward with confidence.