Taiwanese turn to the mountains amid pandemic

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Due to the effect of the coronavirus on global travel, Taiwanese people have been increasingly looking toward the mountains for a chance to get away.

According to travel platform Klook, the number of people looking for experiences in remote areas in Taiwan has doubled during the pandemic. The country has 260 mountain peaks over 3,000 meters in elevation, making it the perfect destination for those who enjoy hiking and climbing, CNA reported.

The travel site recommended five stunning hikes starting with the Mianyue Line in the Alishan National Forest Recreation Area in Chiayi County. The trail is 9.2 kilometers long and takes hikers over 24 bridges and through 12 tunnels all the while surrounded by old-growth forests. Those interested need to first obtain entry permits from the Forestry Bureau.

The second suggested hike is the Shuiyang Forest, also located in the Alishan National Forest Recreation Area in Chiayi County. The 921 Earthquake in 1999 created a cluster of dying trees and a lake in between Sun Link Sea and Alishan National Forest, which offers a perfect spot for enthusiasts to camp overnight under the stars at 1,800 meters above sea-level.

The third destination is Songluo Lake, located in Yilan. Situated at an elevation of 1,250 meters, the small basin is a swampy lake surrounded by mountains, known for its light fog and mist that lingers over the area.

Another spectacular hike is Jiaming Lake, located in eastern Taitung County. It is the second-highest mountain lake in Taiwan at an elevation of 3,310 meters.

The fifth recommended trail is Snow Mountain East Peak, which takes hikers to a height of 3,201 meters. The hike offers stunning panoramic views of the country’s central mountains.

Shuiyang Forest (CNA photo)



Songluo Lake (CNA photo)

Snow Mountain East Peak (CNA photo)