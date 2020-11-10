Taiwan's Taichung to offer one-month free ride on MRT Green Line

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen (盧秀燕) announced Tuesday (Nov. 10) that trial operation of the Taichung Mass Rapid Transit's (TMRT) Green Line will begin Monday (Nov. 16) and run until Dec. 15.

Speaking at a Taichung city government meeting, Lu pointed out that the TMRT will offer month-long free rides to all passengers with electronic tickets, including those from outside Taichung. She said the trains will operate from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily during the initial test phase and that the public is welcome to visit all 18 stations on the Green Line.

Lu explained that the TMRT had received final operation approval from the Ministry of Transportation and Communications on Nov. 6 and that it will begin commercial operations on Dec. 19. She reminded commuters to abide by public health regulations and wear masks during their rides, reported CNA.

According to the TMRT Corporation, the 16.71-kilometer Green Line will run from Beitun Depot to Taichung High-Speed Rail Station in Wurih District daily, between 6 a.m. to 12 a.m. A complete journey takes approximately 32 minutes, with each train able to accommodate 536 passengers.

The starting ticket price has been set at NT$20 (US$0.68), with an increase of NT$5 for every two kilometers. Children under six will be allowed to ride for free, and there will be discounts for people between six and 12 years old, the elderly, and groups.

The construction of the Green Line was initiated in 2009 during the tenure of former Taichung Mayor Jason Hu (胡志強). The project cost a total of NT$59.3 billion (US$2.08 billion), including NT$32.8 billion provided by the central government.



Station names of TMRT Green Line. (TMRT Corporation photo)