ABC News mistakes Taiwan for Thailand

ABC News incorrectly called Tsai Ing-wen ‘President of Thailand’

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2020/11/10 11:31
ABC News mixes up Taiwan and Thailand (Twitter image).

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In an embarrassing blunder, New York City-based ABC News confused Taiwan and Thailand while reporting on President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) congratulatory tweet to President-elect Joe Biden.

President Tsai on Nov. 8 tweeted out congratulations to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on their U.S. election victory, adding, “The values on which we have built our relationship could not be stronger. I look fwd to working together to further our friendship, & contributions to int’l society.”

The president also attached a Jan. 12 tweet of Biden congratulating Tsai on her election victory in January this year.

Unfortunately, when ABC News reported on Tsai’s tweet, they got the country completely wrong, calling her “President of Thailand Tsai Ing-wen.” The mistake was spotted by Kuan-ting Chen (陳冠廷), CEO of think tank NextGen Foundation, who posted the erroneous headline to his Twitter account.

