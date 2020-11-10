ABC News mistakes Taiwan for Thailand

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In an embarrassing blunder, New York City-based ABC News confused Taiwan and Thailand while reporting on President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) congratulatory tweet to President-elect Joe Biden.

President Tsai on Nov. 8 tweeted out congratulations to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on their U.S. election victory, adding, “The values on which we have built our relationship could not be stronger. I look fwd to working together to further our friendship, & contributions to int’l society.”

The president also attached a Jan. 12 tweet of Biden congratulating Tsai on her election victory in January this year.