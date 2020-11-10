Taiwanese organization donates face masks to Saint Lucia

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwanese Chambers of Commerce of North America (TCCNA), in cooperation with Caribbean partners, on Monday (Nov. 9) donated 30,000 medical masks to Saint Lucia to assist it in its fight against the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic.

Yang Hsin (楊信), honorary president of the TCCNA, collaborated with the Embassy of Taiwan in Saint Lucia, the U.S. Embassy in Barbados, the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), and the embassies of other East Caribbean countries to donate 30,000 medical masks to the Saint Lucian government to assist its pandemic prevention efforts, CNA reported.

A donation ceremony was held on Monday, during which Saint Lucia’s Health Minister Mary Isaac and its foreign minister, Sarah Flood-Beaubrun, accepted the masks. In a speech, Isaac thanked the government and people of Taiwan.

On Sept. 16, the Saint Lucian Embassy in Taiwan held a donation ceremony to honor two Taiwanese companies for their contributions to the Caribbean nation.

New Taipei-based Altamoda Cosmetics Group, which has 164 stores across Taiwan, had gifted Saint Lucia with a check for NT$2.2 million (US$75,000). GFUN Industrial Corp., an innovative outdoor wear manufacturer, had donated 100 sets of personal protective equipment.

During the ceremony, Saint Lucian Ambassador to Taiwan Edwin Laurent stated: “We must work together to ensure there are better relations between Saint Lucia and Taiwan.”