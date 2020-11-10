Alexa
China denies US Marine training will strengthen Taiwan's defenses

As Marines conduct training, Chinese state media claims Taiwan's military 'would collapse at the first blow'

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/11/10 11:35
Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping. (Reuters photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In response to an announcement by Taiwan's military on Monday (Nov. 9) that a team of U.S. Marines had arrived to provide training, Chinese state-run media denied that the training would have any impact on Taiwan's ability to defend itself from the People's Liberation Army (PLA).

On Monday, Taiwan's Naval Command confirmed media reports that a contingent of U.S. Marine Corps instructors had arrived at the invitation of Taiwan's military to train Taiwanese troops for four weeks. It was the first public acknowledgment of American Marines conducting training in the country in over 40 years.

In response, Chinese state-run mouthpiece the Global Times that same day posted a meandering editorial seeking to downplay the efficacy of the elite unit's activities in Taiwan.

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) tabloid recognized that this was the first time the Taiwanese government had publicly announced the presence of active-duty American Marines in Taiwan. It cited retired PLA general Xu Guangyu as saying the announcement was an attempt by Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to "give the impression that it has the US support, no matter who wins the US election."

Xu alleged that the training by the Marine Raiders, a special operations unit, would "not change the cross-Strait military balance." He then claimed that Taiwan's military is "limited" and "would collapse at the first blow."

The tabloid cited "analysts" as speculating that the training mission was a continuation of the Trump administration's policy toward Taiwan. Remaining non-committal on who won last week's presidential election in the U.S., Xu then said that regardless of who is in the Oval Office, China "holds the initiative in the Taiwan question" and that every American president must consider "China's reactions" to U.S. interactions with Taiwan.

In an attempt to bolster the image of the PLA, the authors reported on a series of PLA helicopter "cross-sea assault exercises" meant to deter "Taiwan secessionists and [prepare] for a possible reunification-by-force operation." The CCP voicebox boasted that the drill included a coordinated attack between drones and helicopters, allegedly for the first time.

The exercise purportedly included "fly drones" dispatched by the 71st Group Army for reconnaissance, followed by attack helicopters practicing "sea-skimming defense penetration." The outlet then bragged that the helicopters were able to launch missiles "from afar" and had managed to "accurately hit the targets."
