Newly-established Dataxet forges ahead with more than 40 new business wins in 3 months despite the pandemic

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 10 November 2020 - Dataxet, an integrated media intelligence group, headquartered in Singapore and established since July 2020, has successfully forged ahead with more than 40 new business wins -- all in just 3 months after acquiring Sonar Platform, News and Ads Monitoring Agency (NAMA) and launching Truescope in Singapore.





Key wins include Carousell[i], Shiseido[ii], Telkomsel[iii], Mola TV[iv], LBS Bina Group[v] and MyIPO[vi] -- organisations that are successful leading names within its respective industries in Asia. Notably, the winning portfolio also includes a highly-established regional bank institution along with several government agencies in Asia, validating the credibility of the company's offerings. Dataxet's expertise in media and data intelligence is expected to assist these new clients in augmenting their capabilities across various functions ranging from corporate communications, content strategy to performance marketing.





David Liu, Co-founder & CEO of Dataxet, shared, "From raising seven-figure pre-series A funding during the peak of the outbreak to ongoing regional acquisitions, Dataxet is clearly showing no sign of slowing its trajectory. We continue to chart a healthy revenue growth on a quarterly basis and recruited the best professional and experienced team to run all divisions of the Dataxet's businesses. There are plans in place to continue investing in technology and geographic expansion to further grow the organisation's capabilities in order to enhance the client experience. Dataxet is a new age professional services business supported by people and technology, nothing is more important than the client experience, an area which we are committed to invest."





Jason Lee, Co-Founder of Dataxet and CEO of Truescope Singapore said, "It is a strong testament to Dataxet's capabilities that we have managed to continue to secure these wins despite the COVID-19 economy."





Based on an industry report recently published by SpendEdge, the global media monitoring services market is still going strong and expected to register an incremental spend of about $2 billion, growing at a CAGR of 10.00% from 2019 to 2024. This affirms the growing trend of how data intelligence is expected to become the new 'oil' of the digital economy, with increasingly more organisations expected to invest in this area to derive new stream of opportunities to support their growth and power them through the COVID-19 crisis.





"Clearly, the pandemic has actually focused brands and organisations, more than ever, on the need for smart, timely and relevant data intelligence in order to stay on top of evolving trends and make better informed business and policy decisions. Our proposition - providing clients with comprehensive dataset with localised language insights supported by a cloud base delivery platform, is uniquely at the core of offerings that resonates with our customers." Lee adds.





Amien Krisna, Founder of Sonar Platform and CTO of Dataxet, shares that "certain industries such as Telecommunications, Entertainment Streaming, Gaming will be expected to thrive due to shifting consumer habits borne from the pandemic. For instance, our client - Telkomsel, the leading mobile telecommunications company in Indonesia, recorded a 40.3% YoY increase in data traffic due to an accelerated demand for its mobile data services, particularly during the lockdown. For other industries that are not as 'pandemic-resistant', it is necessary for them to arm themselves with the necessary intelligence in order to stay ahead, pivot and better respond to unexpected behavioural trends and consumption patterns in the new normal."





[i] Carousell is one of the world's largest and fastest growing classifieds marketplace platforms in Southeast Asia. Launched in August 2012, Carousell began in Singapore and now has a presence in eight markets. [ii] Shiseido Company, Limited is a Japanese multinational personal care company, that is a skin care, hair care, cosmetics and fragrance producer. The company is headquartered in Tokyo, and is traded on the Tokyo stock exchange. [iii] PT Telekomunikasi Selular, trading as Telkomsel, is an Indonesian wireless network provider founded in 1995 and is a subsidiary of Telkom Indonesia. Headquartered in South Jakarta, Telkomsel is the largest wireless carrier in the country with more than 160 million customers nationwide and providing communication access to 95% of the country's population. [iv] Mola TV is the Indonesian group of television channels as well as the premium multiplatform cable television, satellite, IPTV, and video on-demand OTT streaming services available for Indonesia and Timor Leste viewers owned and operated by Polytron. [v] LBS Bina Group Berhad is a Malaysia-based investment holding company and provides management services to its subsidiary companies. [vi] MyIPO is an autonomous and corporatized agency responsible for the development and management of the intellectual property system i.e patents, trademarks, industrial designs, copyrights and layout designs of integrated circuits in Malaysia.

About Dataxet:

Dataxet Pte Ltd is a leading integrated data intelligence holding company operating in Asia. Its branded networks provide best-in-class media monitoring services along with localised research and data analytics expertise to deliver accurate, applicable and actionable data insights. https://www.dataxet.com/



