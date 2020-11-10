Southco’s Extended Length Captive Screw Offers New Standard Solution for Panel Applications

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 10 November 2020 - Southco Asia Ltd., a subsidiary of Southco Inc., a leading global provider of engineered access solutions such as locks, latches, captive fasteners, electronic access solutions and hinges/ positioning technology, has expanded its extensive line of captive screws with a new option covering the majority of panel applications. Southco's 4C Extended Length Captive Screw provides a standard solution for sheet metal and panel applications requiring different screw lengths, reducing lead time and simplifying designs that would have previously required modified screw lengths.









4C Extended Length Captive Screw





Designed as a precise solution for panels, mounting doors and other hardware applications, Southco's 4C Extended Length Captive Screw is available in a variety of tool actuation and installation styles, including press-in and flare-in. The captive screws feature heat-treated steel for superior torque strength, while color-coded overmolded head options allow designers to differentiate access points or coordinate hardware with the overall design scheme.





"Previously, non-standard panel applications required modified screw lengths with lengthy lead times and costly design processes," said Global Product Manager Ike Teng. "The 4C Extended Length Captive Screw ensures that designers have easy access to a standard solution for non-standard panel designs and sheet metal thicknesses."





About Southco

Southco, Inc. is the leading global designer and manufacturer of engineered access solutions. From quality and performance to aesthetics and ergonomics, we understand that first impressions are lasting impressions in product design. For over 70 years, Southco has helped the world's most recognized brands create value for their customers with innovative access solutions designed to enhance the touch points of their products in transportation and industrial applications, medical equipment, data centers and more. With unrivalled engineering resources, innovative products and a dedicated global team, Southco delivers the broadest portfolio of premium access solutions available to equipment designers throughout the world.





