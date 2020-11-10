TSMC founder Morris Chang named Taiwan's envoy to APEC

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has named TSMC Founder Morris Chang (張忠謀) as her envoy to the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting scheduled for Nov. 20.

This will be the fourth time Chang has been tapped for the task and the third time under the Tsai administration. He also represented Taiwan in 2018 and 2019.

This year, the annual meeting is hosted by Malaysia. However, the conference, along with other official meetings and side events, is going entirely virtual in light of the ongoing pandemic.

Since she took office in 2016, Tsai has also appointed James Soong (宋楚瑜), chair of the People First Party (PFP), as her APEC envoy twice. The APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting is usually attended by the heads of member states, except for Taiwan, which participates officially as "Chinese Taipei."