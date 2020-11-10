Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Business

TSMC founder Morris Chang named Taiwan's envoy to APEC

Annual APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting to go virtual this year amid pandemic

  438
By Teng Pei-ju, Taiwan News, Staff Reporter
2020/11/10 10:14
TSMC founder Morris Chang 

TSMC founder Morris Chang  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has named TSMC Founder Morris Chang (張忠謀) as her envoy to the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting scheduled for Nov. 20.

This will be the fourth time Chang has been tapped for the task and the third time under the Tsai administration. He also represented Taiwan in 2018 and 2019.

This year, the annual meeting is hosted by Malaysia. However, the conference, along with other official meetings and side events, is going entirely virtual in light of the ongoing pandemic.

Since she took office in 2016, Tsai has also appointed James Soong (宋楚瑜), chair of the People First Party (PFP), as her APEC envoy twice. The APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting is usually attended by the heads of member states, except for Taiwan, which participates officially as "Chinese Taipei."
Tsai Ing-wen
TSMC
Morris Chang
APEC
APEC economy leader

RELATED ARTICLES

UK, Canada, Japan join US' call for Taiwan's participation in WHA
UK, Canada, Japan join US' call for Taiwan's participation in WHA
2020/11/09 16:17
Taiwan president congratulates Biden on election win
Taiwan president congratulates Biden on election win
2020/11/08 10:05
TSMC US foundry plan unchanged whoever wins presidency
TSMC US foundry plan unchanged whoever wins presidency
2020/11/06 16:50
President positions Taiwan to make most of new global supply chain network
President positions Taiwan to make most of new global supply chain network
2020/11/06 15:36
Supporting Taiwan has become mainstream in US: Tsai
Supporting Taiwan has become mainstream in US: Tsai
2020/11/05 16:25