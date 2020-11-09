All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA x-Philadelphia 14 4 5 47 44 20 x-Toronto FC 13 5 5 44 33 26 x-Columbus 12 6 5 41 36 21 x-Orlando City 11 4 8 41 40 25 x-New York City FC 12 8 3 39 37 25 x-New York 9 9 5 32 29 31 x-Nashville 8 7 8 32 24 22 x-New England 8 7 8 32 26 25 Montreal 8 13 2 26 33 43 Inter Miami CF 7 13 3 24 25 35 Chicago 5 10 8 23 33 39 Atlanta 6 13 4 22 23 30 D.C. United 5 12 6 21 25 41 Cincinnati 4 15 4 16 12 36

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA x-Sporting Kansas City 12 6 3 39 38 25 x-Seattle 11 5 6 39 44 23 x-Portland 11 6 6 39 46 35 x-Minnesota United 9 5 7 34 36 26 x-Colorado 8 6 4 28 32 28 x-FC Dallas 9 6 7 34 28 24 x-Los Angeles FC 9 8 5 32 47 39 x-San Jose 8 9 6 30 35 51 Vancouver 9 14 0 27 27 44 LA Galaxy 6 12 4 22 27 46 Real Salt Lake 5 10 7 22 25 35 Houston 4 10 9 21 30 40

NOTE: For the 2020 season, MLS will determine standings using points per game.

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Sunday, November 1

Columbus 2, Philadelphia 1

Atlanta 2, Cincinnati 0

New York City FC 5, New York 2

Orlando City 1, Montreal 0

New England 4, D.C. United 3

Minnesota at Sporting Kansas City ppd.

Toronto FC 2, Miami 1

Colorado 3, Seattle 1

Portland 1, Vancouver 0

LA Galaxy 2, Real Salt Lake 1

Los Angeles FC at San Jose ppd.

Wednesday, November 4

Orlando City 2, Columbus 1

Chicago 2, Minnesota 2, tie

FC Dallas 1, Nashville 0

Colorado 1, Portland 0

Seattle 1, LA Galaxy 1, tie

San Jose 3, Los Angeles FC 2

Sunday, November 8

New York City FC 4, Chicago 3

Columbus 2, Atlanta 1

Montreal 3, D.C. United 2

Miami 2, Cincinnati 1

New York 2, Toronto FC 1

Nashville 3, Orlando City 2

Philadelphia 2, New England 0

Colorado 2, Houston 1

Portland 1, Los Angeles FC 1, tie

Minnesota 3, FC Dallas 0

Sporting Kansas City 2, Real Salt Lake 0

Seattle 4, San Jose 1

Vancouver 3, LA Galaxy 0

Friday, November 20

Montreal at New England, 6:30 p.m.

Miami at Nashville, 9 p.m.