All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Philadelphia
|14
|4
|5
|47
|44
|20
|x-Toronto FC
|13
|5
|5
|44
|33
|26
|x-Columbus
|12
|6
|5
|41
|36
|21
|x-Orlando City
|11
|4
|8
|41
|40
|25
|x-New York City FC
|12
|8
|3
|39
|37
|25
|x-New York
|9
|9
|5
|32
|29
|31
|x-Nashville
|8
|7
|8
|32
|24
|22
|x-New England
|8
|7
|8
|32
|26
|25
|Montreal
|8
|13
|2
|26
|33
|43
|Inter Miami CF
|7
|13
|3
|24
|25
|35
|Chicago
|5
|10
|8
|23
|33
|39
|Atlanta
|6
|13
|4
|22
|23
|30
|D.C. United
|5
|12
|6
|21
|25
|41
|Cincinnati
|4
|15
|4
|16
|12
|36
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Sporting Kansas City
|12
|6
|3
|39
|38
|25
|x-Seattle
|11
|5
|6
|39
|44
|23
|x-Portland
|11
|6
|6
|39
|46
|35
|x-Minnesota United
|9
|5
|7
|34
|36
|26
|x-Colorado
|8
|6
|4
|28
|32
|28
|x-FC Dallas
|9
|6
|7
|34
|28
|24
|x-Los Angeles FC
|9
|8
|5
|32
|47
|39
|x-San Jose
|8
|9
|6
|30
|35
|51
|Vancouver
|9
|14
|0
|27
|27
|44
|LA Galaxy
|6
|12
|4
|22
|27
|46
|Real Salt Lake
|5
|10
|7
|22
|25
|35
|Houston
|4
|10
|9
|21
|30
|40
NOTE: For the 2020 season, MLS will determine standings using points per game.
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Columbus 2, Philadelphia 1
Atlanta 2, Cincinnati 0
New York City FC 5, New York 2
Orlando City 1, Montreal 0
New England 4, D.C. United 3
Minnesota at Sporting Kansas City ppd.
Toronto FC 2, Miami 1
Colorado 3, Seattle 1
Portland 1, Vancouver 0
LA Galaxy 2, Real Salt Lake 1
Los Angeles FC at San Jose ppd.
Orlando City 2, Columbus 1
Chicago 2, Minnesota 2, tie
FC Dallas 1, Nashville 0
Colorado 1, Portland 0
Seattle 1, LA Galaxy 1, tie
San Jose 3, Los Angeles FC 2
New York City FC 4, Chicago 3
Columbus 2, Atlanta 1
Montreal 3, D.C. United 2
Miami 2, Cincinnati 1
New York 2, Toronto FC 1
Nashville 3, Orlando City 2
Philadelphia 2, New England 0
Colorado 2, Houston 1
Portland 1, Los Angeles FC 1, tie
Minnesota 3, FC Dallas 0
Sporting Kansas City 2, Real Salt Lake 0
Seattle 4, San Jose 1
Vancouver 3, LA Galaxy 0
Montreal at New England, 6:30 p.m.
Miami at Nashville, 9 p.m.