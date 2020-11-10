Search continues for Taiwanese man who jumped off cliff to avoid highway authority

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The search continues for a man who jumped off a 100-meter cliff to avoid an encounter with highway authority workers after he intruded into a restricted part of a mountainous road in central Taiwan.

At around 5 p.m. on Nov. 6, a 37-year-old man surnamed Chiu (邱) rode a scooter onto a restricted section of the Central Cross-Island Highway through a gap in a picket fence at the Deji control station, according to CNA. While Chiu was riding towards Guguan, Deji station personnel notified the next control station, where staff attempted to flag him down at the entrance to a tunnel.

However, Chiu instead abandoned his scooter, and the highway authority workers said they saw him leap off the roadside slope on top of a cliff that towers more than 100 meters above a river bed.

Police and firefighters have been searching for Chiu ever since. Using his scooter's license plate, they tracked down his family in Hsinchu and called them to the scene.

Chiu's family confirmed his identity after viewing control station surveillance footage. They said he had left home at 8 a.m. that day and that they had no idea why he had come to the area, according to the report.

The Taichung City Fire Bureau as well as private search teams are continuing the look for Chiu. On Monday (Nov. 9), drones and search-and-rescue dogs were brought to the riverbed, only to find no trace of him.