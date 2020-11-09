Reassembled courtyard house in New Taipei opens

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A relocated and reassembled historic building in New Taipei City’s Wugu District has opened to visitors, and the public now has the chance to appreciate the beauty of the traditional U-shaped southern Fukien-style courtyard house.

Shou Rang Hall (守讓堂), a former residence of the Wu family in Wugu, was built in 1917, according to New Taipei City government data. The family used the steamships of its trading company to transport building materials such as porcelain and stone to build the house at today’s intersection of Chengtai Road and Denglin Road.

However, one wing of the old house was torn down to make way for the construction of the National Freeway 1 in 1970. In 2006, the house was registered as a historic building after a campaign to preserve the architectural heritage.

In 2007, a relocation and reassembly plan was adopted by the the New Taipei City Government. The components of the old house were disassembled and stored.

The construction of the new house began in 2018, costing the city government NT$85 million in total. The building was recently completed and opened to the public on Nov. 7.

Shou Rang Hall is now a public space with classrooms, reading rooms, exhibition rooms, and spaces for artistic and cultural activities.

For more information about the hall, please visit its official website.



(New Taipei City Government photo)



(New Taipei City Government video)