Monday

At Arena Armeec Sofia

Sofia, Bulgaria

Purse: €325,615

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

SOFIA, BULGARIA (AP) _ Results Monday from Garanti Koza Sofia Open at Arena Armeec Sofia (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Doubles

Round of 16

Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski (2), Britain, vs. Igor Zelenay, Slovakia, and Divij Sharan, India, 6-3, 3-6, 10-6.