US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris once shared table with Taiwan justice minister

Photo taken at 2015 US prosecutors meeting

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/11/09 19:46
VP-elect Kamala Harris (left) with then-Justice Minister Luo Ying-shay and prosecutor Chen Yu-feng (right, with microphone) (CNA, Chen Yu-feng photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Amid concern that President-elect Joe Biden will be less enthusiastic about supporting Taiwan, a photo surfaced Monday (Nov. 9) of his running mate Kamala Harris sitting next to Taiwan’s justice minister in 2015.

Harris, who at the time served as the state of California’s attorney general, sat at a table outside next to then-minister Luo Ying-shay (羅瑩雪), with Chiayi prosecutor Chen Yu-feng (陳昱奉), who supplied the picture, on the minister’s other side.

Harris was talkative, charismatic, and friendly toward Taiwan, Chen told CNA. The event in the picture was a welcome lunch for participants in the annual summer meeting of prosecutors from across the U.S., he said.

Luo discussed Taiwan’s war on drugs with the woman who would later become the first woman, first Asian-American, and first African-American to be elected vice president. Chen said he was confident that she would be even more favorable to the island once she had been sworn in next January.
Kamala Harris
U.S. presidential elections
Taiwan-U.S. relations

