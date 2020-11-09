Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Environment

Foodpanda, southern Taiwan city team up to roll out reusable food containers

Scheme aims to bring down waste from increasingly popular food delivery service

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/11/09 17:48
(Facebook, foodpanda photo)  

(Facebook, foodpanda photo)  

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Tainan has joined hands with foodpanda to introduce reusable take-out containers for food delivery services in a bid to reduce the use of one-time tableware.

The trial scheme offers consumers the choice of using recyclable containers when placing orders via the food courier platform. They are encouraged to wash and return the utensils to designated centers in exchange for a discount code that can be redeemed at the next order, according to the Tainan City Government.

Lasting until Jan. 4, the scheme offers consumers preferential codes valid until July 31. Container collection centers include 22 partnering restaurants, three 7-Eleven stores, the city’s Environmental Protection Bureau, Yonghua Civic Center, and a National Cheng Kung University station.

According to Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-cher (黃偉哲), the southern city produces 800 kilograms of disposable takeaway food containers a day. The collaboration seeks to mitigate the environmental impact by cutting down on the city’s plastic waste, a source of beach pollution.

The government stressed that all the recycled utensils will be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected before reuse.

Foodpanda, southern Taiwan city team up to roll out reusable food containers
Self-help container return kiosk (CNA photo)
foodpanda
food delivery
Tainan
Taiwan
reusable
plastic waste
tableware
one-time use
recyclable

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan firms to keep shifting supply chains away from China despite Biden win
Taiwan firms to keep shifting supply chains away from China despite Biden win
2020/11/09 11:30
Taiwan foreign minister thanks Trump for 4 years of support
Taiwan foreign minister thanks Trump for 4 years of support
2020/11/08 18:03
Bots attack American Institute in Taiwan's Facebook account: MOFA
Bots attack American Institute in Taiwan's Facebook account: MOFA
2020/11/07 17:14
52% of Taiwanese believe US' Taiwan policies will not change if Biden wins: Poll
52% of Taiwanese believe US' Taiwan policies will not change if Biden wins: Poll
2020/11/07 16:10
Taiwan Navy signs NT$3 billion deal with US for 9 years of ammo
Taiwan Navy signs NT$3 billion deal with US for 9 years of ammo
2020/11/06 18:00