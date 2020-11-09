Foodpanda, southern Taiwan city team up to roll out reusable food containers

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Tainan has joined hands with foodpanda to introduce reusable take-out containers for food delivery services in a bid to reduce the use of one-time tableware.

The trial scheme offers consumers the choice of using recyclable containers when placing orders via the food courier platform. They are encouraged to wash and return the utensils to designated centers in exchange for a discount code that can be redeemed at the next order, according to the Tainan City Government.

Lasting until Jan. 4, the scheme offers consumers preferential codes valid until July 31. Container collection centers include 22 partnering restaurants, three 7-Eleven stores, the city’s Environmental Protection Bureau, Yonghua Civic Center, and a National Cheng Kung University station.

According to Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-cher (黃偉哲), the southern city produces 800 kilograms of disposable takeaway food containers a day. The collaboration seeks to mitigate the environmental impact by cutting down on the city’s plastic waste, a source of beach pollution.

The government stressed that all the recycled utensils will be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected before reuse.



Self-help container return kiosk (CNA photo)