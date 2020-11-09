Taiwan flower fest to recreate scenes from 'Alice in Wonderland'

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 2020 Taichung International Flower Carpet Festival is set to wow visitors with its "Alice in Wonderland" floral installations from Saturday (Nov. 14) to Dec. 6 in Taichung's Xinshe District.

Inspired by British author Lewis Carroll's beloved classic, the exhibition will transform the Xinshe flower garden into a magical dreamland featuring a giant labyrinth garden in the shape of the Cheshire Cat as well as installations of the characters in the book. The main floral installation, "The Brave Heart," will depict the scene where Alice confronts the Queen of Hearts and her card army.

According to Taichung Deputy Mayor Bruce Linghu (令狐榮達), the exhibition covers 1.8 hectares and features 250,000 plants, including wax begonias and garden cosmos. He said well-known Wonderland characters such as the Mad Hatter, White Rabbit, and Hookah-Smoking Caterpillar will all be at the venue and that visitors are welcome to take photos with them, reported Liberty Times.

The festival is free and will be open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Visitors are advised to travel by public transport and then transfer to the venue's free shuttle buses.

For more information, visit the Taichung Tourism and Travel Bureau website or the Xinshe Flower Sea Facebook page.



Event will feature giant labyrinth garden in shape of Cheshire Cat. (Taichung City Government photo)



Installations based on "Alice in Wonderland." (Taichung City Government photo)