Go Big With iShopChangi’s 7th Anniversary and 11.11 Sales With Exclusive Discounts and Promotions

iShopChangi's 7th anniversary extravaganza continues. Double up on savings with additional discounts and sitewide promotions on November 11, scoring amazing deals across categories, including top wine & spirits' brands. Along with the big 11.11 singles' day sale, shoppers can save up to 50% off with every purchase, on top of duty-absorbed prices.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 9 November 2020 - If you're a true shopping fiend, you know that November 11 is when the shopping festivities go up a notch. This online 24-hour shopping event is one of the biggest that occurs yearly, comparable to Black Friday and Cyber Monday. In conjunction with iShopChangi's 7th anniversary, the e-commerce platform is dishing out upsized sitewide promotions, weekly flash deals and discounts on products this 11.11.









There is no better time to splurge on your favourite beauty products, electronic gadgets and alcohol brands. With the year-end holidays and festivities around the corner, shop your wishlist now with the chance to take up to $150 off favourite products and brands - from beauty and electronics to fashion and wines and spirits.

Enjoy Exclusive Wines & Spirits Deals

What is the festive season without a drink or two? On top of new arrivals and lavish deals going for a sizable 50% off, keep your eyes peeled for flash vouchers worth 15% dropping every Wednesday at 12pm. Shop top-range alcohol brands by their discounts, ranging from 10% to 50% off.

The celebrations only get bigger during the Singles Day sales week - tipplers can indulge in a 'Buy 1, Get 1 Free' promotion then! New arrivals feature exclusive brands like RONG TAI HE MAOTAIZHEN, MATUA and MACALLAN. For specific brands, there are special promotions as well. For example, shoppers get a complimentary MATUA Cooler Bag with a minimum purchase of any 3 bottles of their Pinot Noir. Some of the hottest booze deals are also on sale right now, with brands like BOWMORE, AUCHENTOSHAN and LEGENT going for heavily discounted prices.

Upsize your savings with 11% off at no minimum spend, capped at $100. Missed the 11.11 sales? You can still get up to 7% discount, no minimum spend and capped at $50 on the week after! What's great about shopping with iShopChangi is the bank tie-ins that reap greater rewards. UOB cardholders get a juicy 10% discount with code 'ISCUOB10' on minimum spend $100, for a limited number of redemptions.

Become A Changi Rewards Member

On iShopChangi, there is something for everyone. Presenting some of the finest brands across beauty, electronics, fashion and wines and spirits' categories, Changi Airport's leading e-commerce platform revitalises the retail scene with amazing sitewide promotion codes, flash vouchers and exciting bundle deals. Select for a few items, maximise savings with tiered discounts on your shopping spree - with every $70, $270, and $700 spent, discounts of $7, $27, and $77 apply.













With $10 off every $100 spent, redeemable for up to 7 purchases - becoming an iShopChangi member is the cherry on top.





Shop til' you drop on iShopChangi's 7th anniversary bash. With 11.11 a whiff away, premier discounts, perks and rebates await you. Stay connected with iShopChangi on Facebook and never miss a deal!

About Changi Airport Group

Changi Airport Group (Singapore) Pte Ltd (CAG) (www.changiairportgroup.com) was formed on 16 June 2009 and the corporatisation of Singapore Changi Airport (IATA: SIN, ICAO: WSSS) followed on 1 July 2009. As the company managing Changi Airport, CAG undertakes key functions focusing on airport operations and management, air hub development, commercial activities and airport emergency services. CAG also manages Seletar Airport (IATA: XSP, ICAO: WSSL) and through its subsidiary Changi Airports International, invests in and manages foreign airports.

About iShopChangi

iShopChangi was launched in 2013 as an extension of Changi Airport's promise to deliver greater comfort and convenience to travellers in its suite of airport retail offerings. Passengers can browse and purchase tax- and duty-free products across all terminals between 30 days to 12 hours pre-flight on the e-store -- and choose to collect their items at Collection Centres within departure, upon arrival or have them delivered free in Singapore. Providing easy access to over 30,000 products across 900 brands and exclusives such as Changi First product launches, the site has since received global recognition with its award for Best Website -- Retail Customer Facing at The Moodies: the Airport and Travel Retail Digital Media Awards 2018. In early 2020, the e-commerce store started to retail a selection tax- and duty-absorbed products to Singapore-based residents without the need to fly.