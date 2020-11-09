Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan livestreamer finds corpse in abandoned hospital

Livestreamer emphasizes video will not be published

  201
By  Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/11/09 16:47
Deserted hospital near Taipei Main Station. (Google Maps image)

Deserted hospital near Taipei Main Station. (Google Maps image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — While filming at a deserted Taipei hospital, a livestreamer found the corpse of a 38-year-old man who has been missing for over a year.

The livestreamer, who goes by Xiao Ji (小雞), was filming a video with another person around midnight on Nov. 6 on Zhengzhou Road in Datong District when they discovered the body of a man in the hospital's x-ray room. The man appeared to have committed suicide.

The duo immediately notified the police. After the authorities located the body, they found a bag containing an ID card and cellphone belonging to a 38-year-old man from Taichung who had been reported missing.

The man's family confirmed the identity of the body the next day and gave a red envelope to the livestreamer. Xiao Ji said in a video on Saturday (Nov. 7) that he was going to give the money to charity.

Xiao Ji emphasized that the video will not be published and asked anyone who watched the livestream of the discovery not to copy or share it out of respect for the deceased. The hospital was established in 1987 but ceased operations in 2014 after failing an earthquake safety inspection.
livestreamer
live stream
livestream

RELATED ARTICLES

Photo of the Day: Taipei 101 at sunset
Photo of the Day: Taipei 101 at sunset
2020/09/17 17:14
Photo of the Day: 'Castle in the Sky' over Taipei's Ximen
Photo of the Day: 'Castle in the Sky' over Taipei's Ximen
2020/09/07 15:23
Taiwanese YouTuber blasts KMT's protest
Taiwanese YouTuber blasts KMT's protest
2020/06/30 15:20
Taipei Chinese Orchestra to calm pandemic anxiety with online concert
Taipei Chinese Orchestra to calm pandemic anxiety with online concert
2020/03/16 16:57
Indonesian caregiver infected with coronavirus in Taiwan livestreams isolation ward
Indonesian caregiver infected with coronavirus in Taiwan livestreams isolation ward
2020/02/27 13:08