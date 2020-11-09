Taiwan livestreamer finds corpse in abandoned hospital

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — While filming at a deserted Taipei hospital, a livestreamer found the corpse of a 38-year-old man who has been missing for over a year.

The livestreamer, who goes by Xiao Ji (小雞), was filming a video with another person around midnight on Nov. 6 on Zhengzhou Road in Datong District when they discovered the body of a man in the hospital's x-ray room. The man appeared to have committed suicide.

The duo immediately notified the police. After the authorities located the body, they found a bag containing an ID card and cellphone belonging to a 38-year-old man from Taichung who had been reported missing.

The man's family confirmed the identity of the body the next day and gave a red envelope to the livestreamer. Xiao Ji said in a video on Saturday (Nov. 7) that he was going to give the money to charity.

Xiao Ji emphasized that the video will not be published and asked anyone who watched the livestream of the discovery not to copy or share it out of respect for the deceased. The hospital was established in 1987 but ceased operations in 2014 after failing an earthquake safety inspection.