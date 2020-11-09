Taiwanese schoolchild’s plea for help to repair home receives warm response

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taiwanese schoolchild’s plea for help to repair his family house has received a warm response from a local charity, which took action on Sunday (Nov. 8) to turn the broken house into a new and comfortable one.

The fifth-grader said that he lived with his sickly octogenarian great-grandmother, grandmother, and ailing aunt in a house in Yunlin County's Taixi Township, according to a CNA report. He wrote an SOS letter to his village chief, describing their poverty-stricken life and deplorable housing conditions they lived in.

The letter, dated Oct. 15, starts with a description of his family and himself. He said he was told that his mother, who is Indonesian, abandoned him and went back to Indonesia soon after he was born, and he was subsequently raised by his grandmother. He said his father was currently serving time in jail.

He wrote, “My family lives in a house more than 40 years old, which has fallen into disrepair and has leaking problems.”

He went on to write that his family depended on his grandmother's small income from repairing clothes and survived on vegetables she picked from farm fields. However, the grandmother has not been able to do anything as she has recently become ill, and the whole family has had to scrape by on government subsidies.

He said that he hoped there were good samaritans who could help them repair the house. Village Chief Lin Ting-yu (林錠玉) forwarded the SOS letter to the local charity Small Warm Station (溫暖小站) and the charity assigned volunteer Yeh Neng-cheng (葉能振) as the case manager.

An on-site inspection confirmed that the conditions of the sheet metal house the boy and his family lived in were deplorable, Yeh said, adding that the house didn’t even have a toilet, according to CNA. Yeh pointed out that the family depended on the boy’s great-grandmother’s monthly senior pension of NT$7,000 (US$233) and a monthly subsidy of NT$3,000 for low-income households. The grandmother, who is not yet old enough to receive senior pension payments, had been repairing clothes and doing other odd jobs to make ends meet, Yeh said.

A fundraising effort launched by the charity’s chief, Ling Mei-yen (凌美燕), yielded a fund of NT$120,000, which the organization used to purchase materials needed for repairing the house, such as sheet metal. Meanwhile, Yeh posted messages to various charities and volunteer groups on the internet to recruit volunteers who could help with house repair work.

Yeh said that more than 50 volunteers responded to the cause by showing up at the boy’s house on Sunday morning. The army of volunteers proceeded to replace the old walls and roof and install a functioning toilet.

The whole project was finished by the evening. The boy and his family were delighted to see their new house, and they were all very grateful for the help they received, per CNA.



(Yeh Neng-cheng photo)