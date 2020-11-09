Alexa
Apple suspends Taiwan’s Pegatron over student abuse in China

Managers at China plants tried to cover up student overtime and night work

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/11/09 16:21
The iPhone 12 on display in Taipei 

The iPhone 12 on display in Taipei  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Apple Inc. suspended new business with iPhone assembler Pegatron Corporation after it discovered abuse of student workers at the Taiwanese company’s plants in China, the Bloomberg news service reported Monday (Nov. 9).

Pegatron violated a code of conduct by misclassifying the students and allowing some to work at night or for longer hours, with staff going “to extraordinary lengths” to cover up the incidents, Bloomberg quoted Apple as saying. A probation period for Pegatron will last until all necessary corrective measures have been taken, Apple said in a statement.

The Taiwanese company fired the manager overseeing the student work program, adding it took immediate action to end the violations and to tighten supervision. The incidents occurred at Pegatron factories in Shanghai and Kunshan.

Apple’s suspension of new business did not affect ongoing projects, including Pegatron’s expansion of iPhone assembly into other countries such as India. However, the Taiwanese company might lose some business next year to Luxshare Precision Industry Co., the first Chinese enterprise expected to assemble iPhones, Bloomberg reported.
Apple
iPhone
Pegatron
worker abuse

