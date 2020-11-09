Photo of the Day: Auntie sitting on air chair on Taipei MRT

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Video surfaced On Saturday (Nov. 7) showing a woman appearing to sit on an invisible chair while riding a Taipei Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) train.

Users of the Facebook group Baofei Commune (爆廢公社) posted a video of a woman appearing to be in a "seated position" in front of the MRT car's sliding doors. The gravity-defying aspect of her posture is the fact that her knees are bent at a 90-degree angle with her thighs parallel to the ground, her bag sitting in her lap while she casually reads a book.

The person who captured the scene posted the caption, "Auntie, are you on the throne of the legendary king?" Although she does appear to be getting some support by leaning against a glass partition, the muscle strain on her thighs as she sits in a perfect kung fu "horse stance" for an extended period of time would surely become unbearable.

Yet, she appears to be comfortable "sitting on air" and is unaffected by the swaying of the train. Many netizens were impressed with what they concluded was either a demonstration of mystical powers or the result of an intense squatting regimen:

"Immortal! Even fairies can't top that!"

"Only smart people can see the chair."

"There's no place to sit, so make one yourself."

"In the 20 years I've lived in Taipei I've never seen such a master."

"She continuously breaks wind to maintain an air column she can sit on firmly."

"She must do squats. This muscle endurance is awesome."

However, some netizens were concerned about her safety when the doors suddenly swing open and passengers dart on and off.