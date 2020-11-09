Taiwan’s Pingtung on hiring spree for English teachers

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Pingtung County in southern Taiwan has ramped up effort to recruit English teachers for primary and secondary education in line with the country’s ambitions to go bilingual by 2030.

A total of 25 foreign teachers, hailing from the U.K., U.S., Canada, and elsewhere, have been giving English classes in 48 elementary and high schools. The county government held a press event Monday (Nov. 9) to demonstrate how the classes, touted as providing an immersive learning environment, will be conducted, wrote CNA.

Magistrate Pan Men-an (潘孟安) promised increased funds next year for the employment of more English tutors that meet the demand of all schools at the primary and secondary levels. The educators should be qualified and subject to evaluation every two months.

The government has put aside an annual budget of NT$1 million (US$35,049) per teacher, with the aim of equipping all of its four senior high, 35 junior high, and 164 elementary schools with English instructors needed in two years, according to the Department of Education. The hiring scheme has halted, but the county plans to introduce more teachers over the years, an official told Taiwan News.

Taiwan is gearing up to remake itself as a bilingual country, emphasizing English learning by 2030 to sharpen its competitive edge. The initiative, however, has been met with opposition over issues such as resource distribution equality, qualification criteria, and wages.

The momentum to put in place an English-friendly environment has been building up in many sectors. The Financial Supervisory Commission is driving the program to provide bilingual banking services, with at least 69 banks nationwide offering English services currently.



Foreign teacher instructs students in playing soccer. (CNA photo)