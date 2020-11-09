UK, Canada, Japan join US' call for Taiwan's participation in WHA

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — With the World Health Assembly (WHA) resuming virtually in Geneva on Monday (Nov. 9), Taiwan’s partners, including the U.S., Canada, and Japan, continue their push for the country’s inclusion.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) confirmed in its latest statement that the country was once again denied access to the WHA, the decision-making body of the World Health Organization (WHO). The ministry “expresses deep regret and strong dissatisfaction with the obstruction from China and the decision of the WHO to continue ignoring the right to health of Taiwan’s 23.5 million population,” said Spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安).

Even so, the country has still received backing from major partners, who praised Taiwan’s expertise combating the pandemic and other health issues as being of great value to the global health system.

“Canada has consistently supported Taiwan's meaningful participation in international multilateral fora, such as the World Health Assembly, where its presence provides important contributions to the global public good,” said the Canadian representative office via Facebook on Monday. It called on the UN health agency to grant observer status to Taiwan.

Taiwan's participation had already been rejected in the WHA’s first round of virtual sessions, held in May of this year. The next sessions are expected to focus on the pandemic response and vaccine development.

“The U.K. is working with like-minded countries to lobby the WHO at the official level to issue an invitation to Taiwan to observe the World Health Assembly in November and allow Taiwan to participate in relevant WHO technical meetings,” stated Tariq Ahmad, a minister at the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office.

“Lessons learnt from Taiwan’s effective tackling of the COVID-19 pandemic add significant value to the international fight against the virus,” he continued.

The Japanese representative office said in a Facebook post on Monday that the lessons of Taiwan’s containment of COVID-19 should be shared with the international community. “We support Taiwan's participation in the WHA as an observer,” said the office, adding that “We must avoid creating a geographical vacuum.”

The country has not been invited to the annual assembly since President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) of the independence-leaning Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) took power in 2016. Following Beijing’s campaign to further isolate Taiwan, the country has faced increasing difficulty as it seeks to take part in international organizations such as the WHO, the International Civil Aviation Organization, and INTERPOL.

Tsai took to social media to express gratitude to more than 1,000 lawmakers from dozens of countries in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific for their public endorsement of Taiwan’s participation ahead of the WHA meetings.

“If the WHO continues to reject Taiwan’s participation due to interference from Beijing, it will not only lose the opportunity to unite the world in its fight against the pandemic but also compromise its stated goal of promoting ‘Health for All,'” the president said.

On Friday, the U.S. Mission to the United Nations in Geneva issued a statement: “... in view of Taiwan’s resounding success in responding to COVID-19, Director-General Tedros must allow Taiwan to share its best practices at the WHA."

"The United States is encouraged by the international community’s growing support for Taiwan’s meaningful participation in the global health system,” it added.