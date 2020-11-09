Mandarin Oriental, Taipei reopens rooms from 1 December 2020

Mandarin Oriental, Taipei has announced that it will resume rooms operations, welcoming guests back from 1 December 2020.

Ideally located in the heart of the city, its luxurious rooms and suites are the most spacious in the city. The hotel has received numerous accolades since opening in 2014, including ‘five-stars’ from the Forbes Travel Guide and listings in Condé Nast Traveller’s ‘Top 20 Hotels in Asia.’

The ultimate urban retreat, this hotel also offers refined Chinese cuisine at Michelin starred Ya Ge, Italian delicacies at Michelin recommended Bencotto, cocktail favourites at M.O. Bar and a plethora of wellness experiences at The Spa. The popular Jade Lounge will also reopen on 2 December, famed for its afternoon tea and selection of fine European and Chinese teas.

A limited time offer exclusively for Taiwan residents is priced at TWD 8,888 per room, per night for select dates until 31 January 2021, when booked between 6 November and 20 November 2020. This includes:

• Breakfast for two adults

• 7-course set dinner for two at Ya Ge (valued at TWD 6,336)

• 30% off spa treatments

• One-time complimentary minibar per stay

The ‘FANtastic Getaway’ package is the ultimate staycation and is priced from TWD 9,800 per room, per night and includes:

• A TWD 3,000 dining credit per room, per stay

• Breakfast for two adults

• One-time complimentary minibar per stay

Room rates are subject to 10% service charge and 5% tax, and terms and conditions apply. For further information and reservations, visit www.mandarinoriental.com/taipei/. Additional benefits are available when guests join or log in to Fans of M.O.