Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Sports & Entertainment

Uni-President Lions clinch Taiwan Series title in 7-4 win

Lions make improbable comeback to secure 10th Taiwan Series win in club history

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/11/09 15:06
Uni-President Lions secure Taiwan Series title after seven games. 

Uni-President Lions secure Taiwan Series title after seven games.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Uni-President Lions have defeated the CTBC Brothers 7-4 in Game 7 of the Taiwan Series Sunday (Nov. 8) to secure the 2020 Chinese Professional Baseball League (CPBL) title.

After trailing 3-1 in the Taiwanese professional baseball championship finals, the Lions made a storybook comeback by winning three straight games against the Brothers. This was the team's 10th Taiwan Series win in the franchise's history and its first under head coach Lin Yueh-Ping (林岳平).

With the series tied at 3-3, Cuban southpaw Ariel Miranda took the mound for the CTBC Brothers Sunday at the Taichung Intercontinental Stadium in a duel against American right-hander Teddy Stankiewicz for the Lions.

Despite having held the Lions to only one point in Game 3, Miranda was unable to replicate his success and gave up six earned runs over 6.2 innings. In contrast, Stankiewicz managed to minimize the damage done to him and got away with only four earned runs off of 10 hits over the same number of innings.

The Lions' left-fielder, Chen Chieh-hsien (陳傑憲), was named the single-game MVP for three RBIs and a game-defining two-run homer in the seventh inning. Meanwhile, the Taiwan Series MVP went to the 39-year-old veteran Pan Wu-hsiung (潘武雄), who finished the series with eight hits, seven RBIs, and a .471 batting average.

Coach Lin said it was the perseverance of the players that allowed them to overcome the 3-1 deficit. He said the Lions had been underestimated all season but that the players' refusal to give up has helped them clinch the coveted prize, reported CNA.

Uni-President Lions clinch Taiwan Series title in 7-4 win
Lions' Chen Chieh-hsien celebrates after hitting two-run homer in the seventh inning. (CNA photo)

Uni-President Lions clinch Taiwan Series title in 7-4 win
Pan Wu-hsiung (left) named CPBL's 2020 Taiwan Series MVP. (CNA photo)

Uni-President Lions clinch Taiwan Series title in 7-4 win
Lions players running out of dug-out to celebrate Taiwan Series win. (CNA photo)
Uni-President Lions
Uni-President 7-Eleven Lions
CPBL
CTBC Brothers
Taiwan Series
Taiwan baseball
Chinese Professional Baseball League
Taiwan athletes

RELATED ARTICLES

Over 5,000 Taiwanese athletes to compete in Kinmen County Games
Over 5,000 Taiwanese athletes to compete in Kinmen County Games
2020/11/06 15:26
Photo of the Day: Severed fish head mascot spotted at Taiwan baseball game
Photo of the Day: Severed fish head mascot spotted at Taiwan baseball game
2020/10/08 17:16
Taiwan baseball player Chen Po-yu signs with MLB team
Taiwan baseball player Chen Po-yu signs with MLB team
2020/10/08 16:32
Taiwan's Hsieh claims Rome title with Czech partner
Taiwan's Hsieh claims Rome title with Czech partner
2020/09/21 10:46
Taiwanese MLB player draws media attention for batting with face mask
Taiwanese MLB player draws media attention for batting with face mask
2020/07/25 12:25