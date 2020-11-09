Ukrainian woman tests positive for coronavirus during Taiwan quarantine

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Monday (Nov. 9) announced one new case of Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) from Ukraine.

During a press conference on Monday, Lo Yi-chun (羅一鈞), the deputy chief of the CECC's medical response division, announced one new imported coronavirus case, raising the total number of confirmed cases in Taiwan to 579. The latest case is a Ukrainian in her 20s who came to Taiwan via Turkey on Nov. 3.

Lo stated that Case No. 579 came to Taiwan for work on Nov. 3. A coronavirus test she had taken within three days before her departure for Taiwan came back negative.

After arriving at the airport in Taiwan, she was transported to an epidemic prevention hotel to begin her quarantine. While still in quarantine on Nov. 6, she notified health officials that she was experiencing nasal congestion and the loss of the sense of taste and smell.

The health department arranged for her to be tested for the coronavirus, and she was diagnosed with the disease on Nov. 9. She has since been placed in a hospital isolation ward.

The health department has identified 54 persons who came in contact with the woman, including 8 persons who accompanied her on the flight, 10 passengers who sat in the two rows directly in front of and behind her, 12 crew members, 7 company employees and hotel staff members, and 17 medical professionals. The 8 persons who accompanied her on the flight tested negative for the virus within three days before departure and are asymptomatic and have been told to begin home isolation.

The 10 passengers are currently undergoing home isolation. The seven company employees and hotel staff members have also been told to commence home isolation as they only wore face masks when they came in contact with Case No. 579.

As the 17 medical staff members all wore appropriate protective equipment, they are only being asked to start self-health monitoring. The 12 crew members are foreign nationals and have already left the country.

The CECC on Monday did not announce any new reports of people with suspected symptoms. Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 104,017 COVID-19 tests, with 102,449 coming back negative.

Out of the 578 officially confirmed cases, 486 were imported, 55 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," one is an unresolved case, and one (Case No. 530) was removed as a confirmed case. Up until now, seven individuals have succumbed to the disease, while 526 have been released from hospital isolation, leaving 45 patients still undergoing treatment in Taiwan.

Ukraine is ranked No. 20 in the world in terms of coronavirus cases with 460,331 and has reported 8,450 deaths.