Taiwan company launches surgical masks featuring world-famous paintings

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwanese company Wawa Culture & Creative Company has released a series of facial masks titled "True Colors" featuring world-famous paintings.

If you are having trouble finding a stylish mask that matches your daily outfit, "True Colors" masks can be the answer to your problem. These special masks, launched in collaboration with Taiwan Comfort Champ, are decorated with famous artwork from a selection of 28 paintings by six internationally known artists using the latest digital printing technology, according to the creative company.

The six artists are Vincent Van Gogh, Claude Monet, Paul Gauguin, Georges-Pierre Seurat, Edvard Munch, and Henri Rousseau, the company stated. It further pointed out that it aims to heal people during the coronavirus pandemic through art.



True Colors mask featuring Munch's "The Scream." (Taiwan News photo)



Models wear True Colors masks. (Wawa Culture photo)

Some of the signature works include Monet's "Impression, Sunrise", Munch's "The Scream", and Van Gogh's "The Starry Night." Each pack contains 30 masks with only one artist's works and is priced at NT$799 (USD$26).

The masks can be pre-ordered online. The first release is the Van Gogh mask collection and will be followed by Munch's masks on Nov. 25.

Ordering dates

Van Gogh: Available now

Munch: Available Nov. 25

Monet: Available Dec. 9

Rousseau: Available Dec. 23

Seurat: Available Jan. 6

Gauguin: Available Jan. 20