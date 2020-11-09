MOFA disappointed in WHO's failure to invite Taiwan to resumed sessions

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) issued a statement Sunday evening (Nov. 8) expressing regret and strong dissatisfaction over China's continuing obstruction of Taiwan's participation in the World Health Organization (WHO) and over that body's continued disregard for the health and rights of Taiwanese.

In its statement, MOFA said it is regrettable that the nation has not received an invitation to the 73rd World Health Assembly (WHA), which will reconvene from Nov. 9-14, due to Chinese pressure. MOFA also stated that the WHO continues to disregard the health and human rights of 23.5 million Taiwanese, CNA reported.

At a time when the world is still threatened by the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the WHO, which has repeatedly called on the world to work together to combat the disease without excluding anyone, out of political considerations still refuses to invite Taiwan to take part in the WHA, MOFA remarked. The ministry quipped that ignoring the Taiwanese people's right to health is ironic given the organization’s goal of "health for all.”

MOFA stated that international support for Taiwan’s inclusion in the WHA has grown stronger. The United States recently issued a statement urging the WHO director-general to invite Taiwan and encouraging the organization to expand meaningful cooperation with the island nation.

The administrations and legislatures of multiple governments in Europe, Africa, and Latin America have also recently publicly expressed support for Taiwan's participation. A number of international NGOs, including the World Medical Association, have also strongly supported Taiwan, demonstrating that the country’s participation is an important global public health issue.

With the WHA meetings to resume this week, MOFA said it plans to hold an online conference on cancer with officials and experts from the U.S., Europe, and elsewhere. The conference will also decide on concrete ways to implement Taiwan’s commitment to contributing to global health care.

MOFA concluded by saying the Ministry of Health and Welfare will make good use of Taiwan’s strong international support and continue to strive for full participation in all WHO meetings, mechanisms, and activities.